MR. Fund advisory board members Mary and Richard Engel with their son, Henry, who passed away from Rett syndrome.

The Otis family, including Rick and Alyssa, members of the MR. Fund advisory board and parents of Barrett, who is living with Rett syndrome.

First MR. Fund investment supports a protocol amendment to include males in the REVOLUTION Phase 1 study and advance more inclusive Rett syndrome research

- Laura Hameed, IRSF CEOCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) today announced it has funded a protocol amendment that would allow males to participate in Unravel Biosciences' ongoing REVOLUTION Phase 1 clinical trial in Colombia to evaluate an investigational oral treatment for Rett syndrome. The investment marks the first project supported through IRSF's Males with Rett Fund (MR.).The amended protocol has received approval from the Clinical Research Ethics Committee of Antioquia (Comité de Ética en Investigación Clínica de Antioquia, CEICA), with separate regulatory approval from Colombia's national health regulatory authority, INVIMA, anticipated in January 2027. If approved, REVOLUTION would become only the second Rett syndrome clinical trial worldwide to open enrollment to males, giving them the opportunity to participate in investigational treatment research while generating evidence that could help shape more inclusive clinical trials in the future. IRSF's guidance and funding made the amendment to the trial possible."Male inclusion cannot remain an afterthought in Rett syndrome research," said Laura Hameed, CEO of IRSF. "We launched the MR. Fund to change who gets considered, who gets studied, and ultimately who may benefit from new treatments. Our first investment is making male participation possible in a clinical trial that otherwise would not have included them. This is exactly the kind of action the fund was created to deliver. This is only the first step, with more to follow."Advancing Research That Includes MalesUnravel's REVOLUTION study (NCT07150013) is evaluating RVL-001, an investigational oral formulation of vorinostat identified through the company's proprietary drug discovery platform as a potential treatment for Rett syndrome. Preclinical research published in July 2025 demonstrated improvements in neurological, gastrointestinal, and other symptoms in animal models of Rett syndrome, supporting further clinical investigation.The Phase 1 study began dosing participants in May 2026 at the PECET clinical research center in Medellín, Colombia. Designed to enroll 15 participants ages 6 to 21, the placebo-controlled study evaluates the safety, tolerability, and preliminary treatment effects of RVL-001. The amended protocol will expand the age range to ages 3 to 25, allow males to participate within that existing enrollment target, and provide researchers the ability to test whether the clinical trial endpoints used for females can also accurately measure treatment responses in males.The study also incorporates RNA sequencing to examine gene expression trajectory in each participant, providing molecular data that could help researchers better understand individual treatment responses and eventually identify which individuals may be most likely to benefit from specific therapies."Clinical trials shape what we know about who may benefit from treatment. When males are excluded, we lose critical information needed to advance therapies for everyone with Rett syndrome," said Dominique Pichard, MD, MS, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer of IRSF. "Including males in REVOLUTION gives us an opportunity to evaluate how we measure treatment responses and gather biological data that could help guide more personalized approaches to care. This knowledge can strengthen future clinical trials and help ensure males are included from the start.""REVOLUTION is designed to evaluate RVL-001 in Rett syndrome through an individualized approach that examines both clinical outcomes and molecular changes in this highly complex disorder," said Richard Novak, PhD, CEO of Unravel Biosciences. "IRSF's partnership has enabled us to expand the opportunity to gather meaningful data across a broader patient population. We believe these findings can help inform the continued development of RVL-001 and future research in Rett syndrome."Turning the MR. Fund's Mission into ActionIRSF launched the $1 million MR. Males with Rett Fund in August 2026 to confront barriers that have historically kept boys and men with Rett syndrome from timely diagnosis, appropriate care, clinical trial participation, and access to potential treatments.For decades, Rett syndrome was widely considered a disorder affecting girls, leaving many males overlooked in diagnosis, care, and research. Although scientific understanding has advanced, male inclusion in clinical trials has lagged behind.The MR. Fund aims to close that gap through targeted investments in research that explicitly includes males with Rett syndrome. Guided by an advisory board that includes families of males with Rett, the fund supports scientifically sound projects that advance understanding, access, and inclusion. Through this first investment, IRSF is taking on a barrier that has historically excluded males from clinical research – and helping build the evidence needed to make their inclusion standard practice.To learn more about the MR. Males with Rett Fund or support its work, visit rettsyndrome/malesfund. Additional information about REVOLUTION is available at clinicaltrials/study/NCT07150013.About Rett SyndromeRett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects boys and girls and leads to severe impairments in nearly every aspect of life.About International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF)As the leading Rett syndrome research and advocacy organization, the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) builds upon its 40-year commitment to breakthrough discoveries and life-changing advancements in research toward a cure while supporting families affected by Rett syndrome. Through its legacy foundation pioneers, IRSF has invested over $65M in research leading to identifying Rett syndrome's cause, demonstrating Rett syndrome is reversible in mice, and supporting the clinical trials that led to the first-ever FDA-approved treatment. IRSF fights for families living with Rett syndrome and a world without it. Learn more at rettsyndrome.About Unravel BiosciencesUnravel Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company whose Predictable Medicine approach brings patients into drug discovery from the start, using individual patient RNA to power AI-enabled therapeutic mechanism discovery. The approach offers patients potential treatments today with off-label use of existing medications while unlocking clinical signals with unprecedented speed. Unravel has delivered direct-to-patient personalized medicine serving over 1,500 individuals with 120 different disorders. Unravel is also conducting two clinical trials of RVL-001 for treatment of Rett and Pitt Hopkins syndromes and is developing four additional therapies to treat other complex disorders, while pursuing ALS treatments in a global collaboration as a recipient of the ALS Longitude Prize. For more information, visit .

Meghan Cordeiro

International Rett Syndrome Foundation

+1 513-809-1758

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International Rett Syndrome Foundation Funds Male Inclusion in Unravel Biosciences Clinical Trial News Provided By International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



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