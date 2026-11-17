Get more from AI and professional workloads with the HP ZBook 8 G2i Mobile Workstation PC

Speed up your graphics, AI, and rendering projects with the HP ZBook X G2i Mobile Workstation PC

Finish renders and design work sooner with the HP Z2 Tower G1i Desktop Workstation PC

Five new PT reports test HP ZBook 8, ZBook X, and Z2 workstations on AI, rendering, and battery life vs. older HP and rival Dell and Lenovo systems

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Designers, engineers, architects, and video editors increasingly run AI, 3D rendering, and professional design applications on the same workstation. To see how the latest HP ZBook and Z2 workstations handle that mix, PT tested four new HP systems: the HP ZBook 8 G2i Mobile Workstation PC, the HP ZBook 8 G2a Mobile Workstation PC, the HP ZBook X G2i Mobile Workstation PC, and the HP Z2 Tower G1i Desktop Workstation PC. Across the five reports based on this testing, the new HP workstations outperformed the comparison systems in most of the application and battery life tests PT ran.What PT tested.HP ZBook 8 G2i Mobile Workstation PC vs. a Dell Pro Precision 5 and the previous-generation HP ZBook 8 G1i. PT configured the HP and Dell systems with the same Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, NVIDIA RTX PRO 500 Blackwell GPU, 64 GB of memory, and 1 TB of storage..HP ZBook 8 G2i Mobile Workstation PC with integrated Intel Arc Pro B390 graphics vs. the previous-generation HP ZBook 8 G1i..HP ZBook 8 G2a Mobile Workstation PC with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 processor vs. the previous-generation HP ZBook 8 G1a..HP ZBook X G2i Mobile Workstation PC vs. Dell Pro Precision 5 and the previous-generation HP ZBook X G1i, with each system configured with its highest-bin processor, strongest GPU, and maximum memory. That gave the HP ZBook X G2i an NVIDIA RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell GPU and 128 GB of RAM, compared to RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell GPUs and 64 GB of RAM in the other two systems..HP Z2 Tower G1i Desktop Workstation PC vs. Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2, each with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, an NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell GPU, and 64 GB of memory.PT used industry-standard benchmarks and in-application tests, including UL Procyon AI and battery life benchmarks, SPECworkstation 4.0, SPECviewperf 15.0.1, 3DMark, Blender Benchmark, Autodesk Arnold, Topaz Video, Puget Bench for Creators, and MLPerf Client 1.6.1.Key takeaways.Same processor and GPU, stronger results: The HP ZBook 8 G2i earned a 36.5 percent higher Procyon AI Computer Vision score than the Dell Pro Precision 5 and finished a Stable Diffusion XL image batch 1 hour and 43 minutes sooner..Renders in minutes instead of hours: The HP ZBook X G2i completed an Autodesk Arnold GPU render in just over 6 minutes, while the two systems with RTX PRO 2000 GPUs took more than 3 hours and nearly 8 hours. It also delivered roughly double the MLPerf Client tokens per second of either system..Desktop gains from a similar configuration: The HP Z2 Tower G1i outperformed the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 in all seven SPECworkstation 4.0 categories, by up to 24.7 percent, and finished an Autodesk Arnold CPU render 6 minutes and 30 seconds sooner..Generational upgrades: Compared to its predecessor, the HP ZBook 8 G2i with Intel Arc Pro B390 graphics achieved up to 3.9 times the Procyon AI Computer Vision score and over 20 hours of battery life in Best Power Efficiency Mode. The HP ZBook 8 G2a delivered up to a 35.4 percent higher 3DMark score and nearly 3 more hours of battery life than the HP ZBook 8 G1a.What the results could meanThe reports connect these results to shorter waits on renders and AI tasks, smoother CAD and DCC viewports, and more time to work away from an outlet. For the HP ZBook 8 G2i, the PT report concludes,“For teams choosing between similarly configured mobile workstations or planning a move from the previous generation, the HP ZBook 8 G2i offers faster on-device AI, quicker results in professional applications, and more efficient battery life.”For larger creative and technical projects, the HP ZBook X G2i report states that“the HP ZBook X G2i offers the configuration options and performance to take on larger scenes, tighter deadlines, and heavier AI workloads, giving teams room to grow into more demanding projects.” On the desktop side, the HP Z2 Tower G1i report concludes that the system“can deliver higher performance from a similar configuration, turning that headroom into faster renders, quicker design iterations, and less waiting on AI-assisted work.”Frequently asked questionsWhat did PT compare them to? Previous-generation HP ZBook models, the Dell Pro Precision 5 16-Inch Workstation Laptop, and the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2.Where can readers find the full methodology? Each report links to a science behind the report document with system configurations, test methodologies, and detailed results.To learn more, read Get more from AI and professional workloads with the HP ZBook 8 G2i at ; Speed up graphics, AI, and rendering with the HP ZBook X G2i at ; and Finish renders and design work sooner with the HP Z2 Tower G1i at . PT also published reports comparing the HP ZBook 8 G2i and HP ZBook 8 G2a to their predecessors.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

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New HP ZBook and Z2 workstations shine in AI, rendering, and battery life tests News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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