Revival: The CCR Story Brings the Music and the Myth of Creedence Clearwater Revival to 24 Cities

A new touring production pairs a full live band with the untold story behind America's greatest swamp-rock songbook

- Emmy Award–Winning Writer & Tony-Nominated Broadway Producer Dani DavisTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paquin Entertainment Group today announced Revival: The CCR Story, a new live concert production celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. The tour opens April 9th in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre and visits 24 cities through May 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20th at .Part concert and part campfire tale, Revival features a full live band performing the Creedence catalog. Between songs, the band tells the story of four friends from El Cerrito, California, who became one of the biggest bands in the world and then broke up just as fast.The setlist runs through the hits that made Creedence a fixture on radio for more than 50 years, including "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," "Green River" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." The storytelling covers the band's early days, its run of hit records, the 1969 Woodstock set and how it all came apart.Revival: The CCR Story is led by Paquin Entertainment Group Executive Producer Jim Lanahan, a leading producer of touring docu-concerts whose credits include The Phil Collins Story, The Aretha Franklin Experience, The Life and Times of George Michael and the upcoming Dolly's Story. Lanahan also produces The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical for Paquin, now in its second sold-out year in Toronto and on a U.S. national tour.The production is helmed by Dani Davis, an Emmy Award–winning writer and Tony-nominated Broadway producer. Davis has produced on Broadway (Little Women, The Lonesome West) and led national and international tours of Billy Elliot, Flashdance, The Wedding Singer and Shrek the Musical. She has also created award-winning projects for Discovery Networks, Sounds True, Sony Classical and PBS."At a time when America was deeply divided, Creedence Clearwater Revival made music that belonged to everyone. This show celebrates that timeless music, the people who created it, and the generation it helped define. We can't wait to share their story with audiences across North America,” said Davis.DATECITYVENUEApril 09Syracuse, NYLandmark TheatreApril 10Kitchener, ONCentre in the SquareApril 11Albany, NYThe Palace TheatreApril 12Belleville, ONThe Empire TheatreApril 14-18Niagara Falls, ONAvalon Theatre at Fallsview CasinoApril 20Louisville, KYLouisville PalaceApril 21Akron, OHEdwin J. Thomas Performing Arts HallApril 22Lancaster, PAAmerican Music TheatreApril 23New Haven, CTShubert TheatreApril 24Boston, MAEmerson Colonial TheatreApril 26Washington, DCWarner Theatre*April 30Nashville, INBrown County Music CenterMay 01Windsor, ONThe Colosseum at Caesars Windsor*May 02Grand Rapids, MIDeVos Performance HallMay 05Rochester, NYThe Kokak CenterMay 06Ottawa, ONHard Rock LiveMay 07Peekskill, NYParamount Hudson Valley TheaterMay 08Westbury, NYFlagstar at Westbury Music FairMay 10Birmingham, ALVenue TBD*May 11Orlando, FLSteinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center*May 12Fort Lauderdale, FLBroward Center for the Performing ArtsMay 13Ft. Myers, FLBarbara B Mann Performing Arts CenterMay 14Melbourne, FLKing Center for the ArtsMay 15Clearwater, FLRuth Eckerd HallMay 18Jacksonville, FLFlorida TheatreMay 23San Antonio, TXMajestic Theatre*on sale later. Check local show info for details.About Revival: The CCR StoryRevival: The CCR Story is a touring concert production that pairs live performances of Creedence Clearwater Revival's music with the story of the band. The show is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and booked by Columbia Artists Theatricals and Paquin Entertainment. Learn more at and follow along at @revivalccrstory.Revival: The CCR Story is a tribute production. It is not affiliated with or endorsed by Creedence Clearwater Revival or its members.About Paquin Entertainment GroupPaquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world renowned artists, one of a kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group's diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation and inspiration through music, arts, and culture.

Kami Gantt

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Revival: The CCR Story Brings the Music and the Myth of Creedence Clearwater Revival to 24 Cities News Provided By SoloShoe Communications, LLC November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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