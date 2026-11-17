Deliver production-ready environments to developers faster with VCF Automation

Principled Technologies testing finds VCF Automation reduces the time to create, manage, and delete production-mirrored Kubernetes dev environments

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Development teams need realistic, production-mirrored environments to build and test against, and they often need them on tight deadlines. Building those environments by hand, populating them with production data, and cleaning them up afterward can consume platform engineers' time and introduce configuration drift.Principled Technologies (PT) compared the hands-on time it took to create, manage, and delete a full-stack ephemeral development environment two ways: using VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Automation with VKS Cluster Management, Argo CD, and built-in Velero-based data protection, and using a manual, command-line process. The environment consisted of two VMware vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) clusters with namespaces and running pods, plus a containerized MySQL database.Key takeaways. 79.8 percent less hands-on admin time overall: VCF Automation required 4 minutes, 18 seconds of admin time across the full environment lifecycle vs. 21 minutes, 20 seconds manually.. 80.6 percent less time to back up and restore: The data protection built into VKS Cluster Management replaced manual Velero installation and CLI-driven backup and restore with a guided workflow.. Faster teardown: Deleting the environment took 7 seconds of admin time with VCF Automation vs. 55 seconds manually.. Time and cost savings at scale: For an organization that creates 1,000 ephemeral environments a year, PT estimates VCF Automation could return about 284 admin hours and save up to $13,530 in admin labor costs annually.According to the report,“Using VCF Automation and tool integrations took 79.8 percent less hands-on admin time to create, manage, and delete a full-stack ephemeral dev environment than performing the same steps manually. It also replaced manual Velero installation and command-line interface (CLI)-driven backup and restore with data protection built into VCF Automation.”The report also notes that because each environment is defined in Git,“IT can tear environments down with a single commit, which can help prevent forgotten 'zombie' environments from tying up hardware on the private cloud organizations already own.”Frequently asked questionsWhat did PT test?PT timed each phase of an ephemeral dev environment lifecycle: deploying the development environment, backing up production and restoring it into the development environment, and deleting the environment when testing was done.Where did the biggest time savings come from?Backup and restore accounted for 17 minutes, 14 seconds of the manual hands-on time, including 15 minutes, 26 seconds to install the Velero client and server. With VCF Automation, the same work took 3 minutes, 20 seconds through a guided console workflow.What does this mean for organizations?“For organizations that handle hundreds or thousands of environment requests a year, those savings can return hundreds of hours to admins, curb environment sprawl, and deliver a governed, public cloud-like self-service experience on the private cloud they already run,” the report concludes.To learn more, read the full report, Deliver production-ready environments to developers faster with VCF Automation.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

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VCF Automation can cut hands-on admin time for ephemeral dev environments by 79.8% News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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