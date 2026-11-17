Lorrie Boone of Durango Holiday Home with her sponsor tree for the 23rd Annual Durango Festival of Trees & Wreaths.

An owl chick nestles among the branches of the tree, one of the woodland creatures that inspired the design.

The Nature's Wonder-inspired tree, with a matching wreath from Christmas in Durango, on display at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum.

A new local designer adds her touch to the 23rd Annual festival benefiting people with disabilities through Community Connections.

DURANGO, COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lorrie Boone, founder of Durango Holiday Home, is designing a large tree for the 23rd Annual Durango Festival of Trees & Wreaths, December 4–6 at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. It marks the festival debut of her new Durango-area premium holiday design studio.The free, family-friendly festival, presented by Alpine Bank, fills the museum with beautifully decorated trees and wreaths created by local businesses, organizations, and neighbors. Every auction bid and sponsor gift supports Community Connections, which serves people with disabilities.Boone's tree departs from traditional red and green. Drawn from her Nature's Wonder collection, it sets deer and welcoming owls in a warm palette of rich browns, shimmering copper, and touches of gold. It is a tribute to the mountains and the creatures that live here. A matching wreath, created in conjunction with Main Avenue's own Christmas in Durango store, will be available to interested bidders to complete the look.“I've loved Colorado since I was a child, and I feel so blessed to call it home,” Boone said.“So many in our community have faced loss and hardship with the recent flooding. The Festival of Trees brings neighbors together and shares the warmth and joy of the holidays, and I'm honored to be part of it.”The display and online auction preview open Monday, November 23. The festival runs December 4–6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The online silent auction opens December 4 at 11 a.m. and closes December 6 at 4 p.m. Visitors can stroll the trees, vote for their favorites, and bid generously to support Community Connections. Bidders can register for the online auction at FestivalOfTreesAndWreaths.Durango Holiday Home offers turnkey holiday design and installation for busy vacation and mountain homeowners in the Durango area, so they can enjoy a beautifully decorated home without the stress. For more information, visit .

Lorrie Boone

Durango Holiday Home

+1 970-844-4850

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Durango Holiday Designer Debuts Sponsor Tree at Festival of Trees & Wreaths News Provided By Durango Holiday Home November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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