Young Legal Professionals Scholarship

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Kari H. Fawcett is excited to share that Abigail Lee has been selected as the latest winner of the firm's $1,000 Young Legal Professionals Scholarship. Abigail is an undergraduate student at Quinnipiac University who plans to attend law school after graduation. As a future attorney, she hopes to uphold the values of loyalty, confidence, and diligence in her work with clients. Abigail embodies the qualities that the Young Legal Professionals Scholarship seeks to recognize, and the firm is eager to witness her journey through law school and into the legal profession.

The Young Legal Professionals Scholarship is open to students who are studying law with the intent to practice after graduation. The firm awards the scholarship to one student each semester, and winners are announced 30 days after the application deadline. The deadline for the Spring 2027 semester falls on February 15, 2027. Students who are interested in applying can visit to learn more about eligibility requirements and what to submit with their application.

About The Law Office of Kari H. Fawcett

The Law Office of Kari H. Fawcett serves clients throughout Maryland from its offices in Bowie and Annapolis. The firm represents clients in issues of family law, divorce, and personal injury, guiding them through some of the most stressful legal challenges they may face.

From the first meeting through the final resolution, the firm works to provide decisive, competent representation at every stage of a case. To schedule a consultation, call 302-262-5500 or visit .



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The Law Office of Kari H. Fawcett Names Winner of Fall 2026 Young Legal Professionals Scholarship News Provided By OVC INC November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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