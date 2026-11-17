Blindsgalore CEO Alissa Walters (left) and owner Chelle Walters (right) lead the mother-and-daughter-owned company, founded in 1998 and supported by a team averaging 10 years of tenure.

Blindsgalore team members gather around a beach bonfire at dusk during a company celebration in San Diego.

Blindsgalore Logo

As customer service becomes more automated, the independent San Diego company leans on the loyalty and expertise of longtime employees

- Chelle Walters

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blindsgalore, the original online retailer of custom window treatments, is celebrating a milestone in employee loyalty, with team members averaging 10 years at the company. For comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a median tenure of 3.2 years for U.S. retail workers.

Founded in 1998, Blindsgalore has spent 28 years making custom window treatments more accessible to homeowners nationwide. Now, its team brings more than 300 years of combined industry experience, pairing the convenience of online shopping with guidance from real people.

Longtime employees have taken on new responsibilities, moved between departments, established teams, and advanced into leadership positions. Jim Cole joined in 2005 as a call center manager and is now vice president of operations. Patty Galvao, who started as a staff accountant, has been with Blindsgalore for more than two decades and now leads the accounting department.

“We wanted to create a place where people enjoy what they do, feel valued, and have room to grow,” said Chelle Walters, owner of Blindsgalore.“Some of our team members have been with us for over 20 years. They know more about window coverings than most people know about anything.”

For customers, that experience makes a difference at every step, from product selection to installation. Blindsgalore experts can help with everything from choosing materials and comparing light control to measuring tricky windows and exploring motorization. Step-by-step videos, installation guides, and free expert phone support have given more than 99% of customers the confidence to install their own window treatments.

“Big-box stores sell blinds two aisles from the lawn mowers, staffed by whoever's on shift. Our team has been doing this for a decade,” said Alissa Walters, CEO of Blindsgalore.“Experience isn't a perk here. It's the product.”

For more information, visit blindsgalore.

About Blindsgalore

Founded in 1998, Blindsgalore is the original online retailer of custom window treatments. Independently owned and operated by the mother-and-daughter team Chelle and Alissa Walters, the San Diego company specializes in custom blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery. Blindsgalore provides free samples, expert guidance, and online tools that help customers customize and order with confidence. The 30-day Love It or Exchange It for Free Guarantee allows exchanges of eligible orders for reasons beyond measuring mistakes.

Kyle Kelley

Blindsgalore

+1 877-702-5463

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Blindsgalore Marks 10-Year Average Employee Tenure News Provided By Blindsgalore November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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