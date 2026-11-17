A customized online store can help an organization make branded merchandise accessible to its community.

ArcMorris, a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Morris County, NJ selected Feury Image Group to launch its online merchandise store.

Feury Image Group helps businesses simplify their operations through managed uniform programs, workforce apparel solutions, and branded promotional merchandise.

New branded apparel store gives supporters a convenient way to show their pride while helping advance ArcMorris programs and services

- Ken Yanicky, Vice PresidentMORRIS PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ArcMorris, a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Morris County, has partnered with Feury Image Group to launch a new online merchandise store that connects community support with the organization's mission.Developed by Feury Image Group, the customized store offers ArcMorris-branded apparel and accessories through a convenient online shopping experience. Supporters, families, staff and community members can purchase merchandise that celebrates their connection to the organization, with a portion of each purchase donated back to ArcMorris.“Our community has always been central to what we do, and this store gives people another meaningful way to show their connection to ArcMorris,” saidMelinda Iannarone, MA, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer, ArcMorris.“It's a simple way to build awareness, strengthen community ties and help support the programs and services that make a difference in people's lives.”The project brings together Feury Image Group's capabilities in branded merchandise, e-commerce technology and program management. The online store provides a centralized destination for merchandise, making it easier for supporters to find and purchase ArcMorris products while simplifying the organization's merchandise-ordering process.“A branded online store can do much more than sell merchandise. For organizations like ArcMorris, it can create connections, build visibility and make it easier for people to participate in supporting a mission,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group.“We're pleased to put our technology and merchandise capabilities to work for an organization that plays such an important role in the community.”The new online store gives supporters, families, employees and community members another way to connect with ArcMorris and support its mission. The shop is accessible through the ArcMorris website or directly at shop-arcmorris/.About ArcMorrisFounded in 1953, ArcMorris is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout Morris County, New Jersey. The organization provides residential services, employment-related programs, recreation and family support, promoting independence, inclusion and quality of life.Learn more at .About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group provides managed uniform programs, branded apparel, promotional products, signage, printing, online ordering portals and fulfillment solutions for businesses and organizations. The company combines production capabilities, technology and program management to help organizations simplify purchasing, maintain brand consistency and support their operational needs.Learn more at .

Melinda Iannarone

ArcMorris

+1 973-326-9750

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ArcMorris and Feury Image Group Launch Online Merchandise Store to Support Morris County Community News Provided By Feury Image Group November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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