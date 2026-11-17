MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Updated applications provide mobile and browser-based access to the platform's cash management and financial planning tools for business owners.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Profit Pro, LLC, the company behind Profit First App, today announced updates to its iOS, Android and web applications. The applications provide business owners with mobile and browser-based access to a cash management platform built around the Profit First methodology.The announcement covers the company's mobile applications for compatible Apple and Android devices and its browser-based web application. It focuses on tools business owners can use to review their finances and maintain regular allocation routines.Access From Mobile Devices and Web BrowsersProfit First App provides tools for reviewing connected account balances, calculating allocations and monitoring financial progress. Its mobile applications and web portal offer access points for business owners reviewing finances at a desk or during daily operations.The platform helps owners organize funds designated for profit, owner's compensation, taxes and operating expenses. Financial assessments and quarterly rollout plans support the process of establishing allocation percentages and working toward financial targets.The platform's planning tools also support revenue-goal tracking and reviews of spending against monthly budgets. Additional tools help users evaluate profit distributions and organize debt-repayment plans.Supporting a Regular Financial RoutineDeveloped by author Mike Michalowicz, the Profit First methodology prioritizes setting aside a portion of revenue for profit before determining the funds available for operating expenses. It also separates money for owner's compensation and taxes into designated accounts.Profit First App supports this approach through account visibility, allocation calculations and planning tools. These functions help owners review available cash and apply their allocation percentages as part of a repeatable process.The platform is intended to work alongside bookkeeping and accounting processes rather than replace them. Its role is to support cash organization and allocation decisions, not to promise a particular financial outcome.Banking and Allocation OptionsEligible users who bank with Dream First Bank can automate scheduled transfers between their Profit First accounts through the platform's banking integration.Users who connect other supported financial institutions through Plaid can view account balances and calculate allocations, then make the transfers themselves. The banking option determines whether those transfers are automated or performed by the user.Information about the applications, available plans and banking options is available at .About Profit First AppProfit First App is a cash management platform from Profit Pro, LLC, designed to help business owners implement the Profit First methodology. Its tools support cash allocation, financial planning, account visibility and progress tracking. The platform is available through iOS and Android applications and a browser-based web application.

Jason Petro

Profit First App

+1 321-821-4918

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Profit First App Announces Updates to iOS, Android and Web Applications News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.