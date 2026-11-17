MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KX21 publishes time-to-first-word (TTFW) data from 15,297 caller turns on live business phone lines, with its method.

- Thomas Coolidge, Chief Revenue Officer, KX21LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KX21, Inc. today published time-to-first-word (TTFW) data for Komms, its AI voice agent for business phone lines. On live calls between October 21 and November 6, 2026, Komms had a median TTFW of 77 milliseconds, and about 97% of replies started within 200 milliseconds. On one of these campaigns, the median was 162 milliseconds in early October and 98 milliseconds for October 14 to 20.How KX21 measures TTFWThe Komms TTFW clock starts when the caller's words arrive as text from speech-to-text and stops when Komms hands its first words to the voice. Speech-to-text, the voice and the phone network add to the pause a caller hears, so TTFW is one part of that pause, not all of it. Every Komms customer sees the same per-turn TTFW in their own call reports.The data- Source: 2,841 calls on three live campaigns, inbound calls and callbacks, between October 21 and November 6, with all 15,297 caller turns counted. There were no test calls and no lab setup.- Median TTFW over time: early October, 162 ms; October 14 to 20, 98 ms (6,415 caller turns); October 21 to November 6, 77 ms (15,297 caller turns, three campaigns).- October 21 to November 6: 90% of replies started within 121 ms and 95% within 153 ms.- October 21 to November 6: the full answer reached the voice in a median 89 milliseconds.- October 14 to 20: on a typical two-minute call, Komms spent about 1.7 seconds in total deciding what to say.The full data and method are published at kx21/komms/latency.Market contextOn November 10, KX21 published an analysis of 2025 business software spending alongside the Kapture one-million-certificate milestone. It estimates that businesses spent about $2.5 billion on AI phone agents in 2025 (Grand View Research) and that, at Komms's published price, the same calls would cost about $1.6 billion less a year. Across the four markets it covers, the analysis puts the difference at about $13.7 billion a year. The estimates assume the market pays about what published prices show; actual costs depend on each customer's plan and usage.What Komms doesKomms answers and makes business phone calls. Each script is built step by step: every step asks one question and checks the answer by type, such as yes or no, a date, a number or a choice from a list, and the answer picks the next step.During a call, Komms can:- look up the caller in a CRM or other system through its API and write the result back- book, move or cancel appointments through a booking system's API, or on a Google or Microsoft calendar where calendar booking is enabled- answer questions from a business's own documents, then return to the script- transfer the caller to a person- set a callback time when the caller asks to be called later- end the call and record it when the caller asks not to be called again- on outbound calls, get through phone menus by speaking or pressing keys, and leave a short voicemail when a machine answers- speak English and Spanish, and switch languages mid-callWebhooks, transcripts and an API are included, and the same script can run as a chat on a website.Komms lists its price at $0.08 a minute, including the phone call, the AI model and a standard voice, billed in 6-second steps, plus $15 a month for each phone number. Website chat is $0.02 per agent message. New accounts start with 625 free minutes. KX21 also runs a fully managed AI call center on Komms.About KX21KX21, Inc. is a software company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its products are Kapture (forms, e-signatures and consent certificates), Komms (AI voice and chat agents), Kurrent (call tracking) and KontrolX (big data enrichment and lead management: the hub that collects, validates, enriches and stores lead and call data and keeps each profile up to date). More information is available at kx21.

Thomas Coolidge

KX21, Inc.

+1 702-528-9041

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Komms AI Voice Agent Cuts Median Time to First Word From 162 to 77 Milliseconds on Live Calls News Provided By KX21, Inc November 17, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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