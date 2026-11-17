Hard money lenders see the most a borrower can spend on repairs and still clear a 20% target return, shown for one Tampa, FL home as of November 16, 2026. Source: Homesage.

Hard money lenders can see the most a borrower can spend on repairs before a fix-and-flip loan misses its target return.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage shows hard money lenders the most a borrower can spend renovating a home before the deal misses its target return.

A hard money loan is a short-term loan from a private lender, usually to buy a home, fix it up, and sell it.

The lender often funds the repairs too, so the renovation budget sits at the center of every loan decision.

Today that budget usually starts with the borrower's contractor bid. The loan officer pulls recent sales, guesses what the home will be worth after repairs, and checks the math in a spreadsheet.

A bid that runs too high can eat the whole profit. Too often, the lender only finds out when the flip stalls or sells short.

Homesage turns that check into one number in the Full Property Report, called the Maximum Allowable Renovation (MAR).

It is the most a borrower can spend on repairs and still clear a target project return. Homesage sets that target at 20%, and lenders can change it.

The math counts the after-repair value (ARV), the purchase price, and the holding and selling costs.

One example is a 4-bedroom home in Tampa, FL, listed at $495,000 as of November 16, 2026. Homesage puts its estimated ARV at $814,717.

The report sets the max allowable renovation at $91,710 for a 20% target return. Homesage's own estimated renovation cost for the home is $80,465.

So the estimated repairs fit, with $11,245 to spare. A repair request above $91,710 would push the project below the 20% target.

Homesage's database covers 160M+ U.S. properties, so hard money lenders can run this check on almost any address in the U.S.

What hard money lenders see:

- The Maximum Allowable Renovation and Homesage's own estimated renovation cost on one bar.

- A target project return the lender can raise or lower, which moves the limit with it.

- The estimated ARV, with the comparable sales behind it.

- A condition score read from the listing photos, which shows how much work the home needs.

“A rehab budget is a promise about a house that does not exist yet. We show the lender the line that promise has to fit under, before the first draw goes out. What used to take a stack of spreadsheets now fits inside one phone call with the borrower,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

How it fits into a hard money lender's own tools:

- Loan officers can save a Full Property Report as a PDF or share it with a borrower or broker by email.

- Developers can pull the same property data through the Homesage Real Estate APIs, which offer 30+ endpoints.

- AI agents can reach the same data through the Homesage MCP server.



Homesage plans run on credits. Each plan comes with a monthly credit balance, and that one balance covers every Homesage product, from searches and reports to API calls. Every self-serve plan starts with a 30-day trial. Lenders with larger volumes can request a custom setup through Homesage Custom AI Solutions.



Hard money lenders can see every plan and its credits on the Homesage pricing page.

About Homesage

Homesage is a real estate technology company based in Washington, DC. It uses AI to analyze 160M+ properties across the U.S. It helps real estate investors, agents, lenders, and developers find and evaluate investment properties. Its products are Investment Property Search, Full Property Reports, Real Estate APIs, and Custom AI Solutions. It also offers the DealFinder Mobile App and the DealFinder Browser Extension. Learn more at Homesage.

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

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Homesage Shows Lenders the Maximum Renovation Budget a Deal Can Carry News Provided By Homesage November 17, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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