MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Medical expenses represented 8.5% of Nebraska cause responses, compared with 3.6% across the full response pool.

- Benjamin TejesOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nebraska respondents to Ascend Finance's online debt questionnaire cited medical expenses at 2.4 times the overall response rate, according to a new state-level analysis. Medical expenses were selected in 94 of 1,109 recognized Nebraska cause responses, representing 8.48%.Across the full questionnaire dataset, medical expenses appeared in 6,497 of 180,789 recognized cause responses, or 3.59%. Nebraska's response share was approximately 4.9 percentage points higher than the overall response share. Dividing the two rates produces a ratio of 2.359, reported as approximately 2.4 to one.“Overall response rate” is more accurate than“national rate” because the full dataset was not weighted to represent the U.S. population. The finding describes how frequently medical expenses appeared among the recognized questionnaire responses received from Nebraska compared with the full response pool.For an everyday household, medical expenses can create financial pressure at a time when attention is already focused on health and recovery. Bills may arrive from multiple providers, insurance decisions may be difficult to understand and the financial effects may continue after treatment is complete. Medical costs may also overlap with credit cards, personal loans and regular household expenses.“Medical bills can create stress long after care is received, particularly when they arrive alongside existing household expenses,” said Benjamin Tejes, CEO of Ascend Finance.“The Nebraska pattern deserves additional study, but people everywhere deserve clear, compassionate and judgment-free help organizing their obligations and understanding the options that may be available.”The questionnaire recorded the primary reason each respondent was considering debt relief. It did not establish that every dollar of reported unsecured debt resulted from medical care, nor did Ascend independently verify the underlying medical bills.The state-level comparison also was not adjusted for age, insurance coverage, rural residence, healthcare access, referral channels, advertising sources or other factors that might affect who reached and completed the questionnaire. The result therefore should not be interpreted as evidence that Nebraska residents are 2.4 times more likely than all Americans to experience medical debt.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2022 report on medical debt provides broader context about medical bills in collection and credit reporting. That research uses different data, populations and methods. It does not verify the questionnaire responses included in Ascend's analysis and should not be presented as confirmation of the Nebraska-specific rate.Methodology: Ascend Finance LLC analyzed recognized cause responses collected from January 1, 2025 through August 20, 2026. State was based on information supplied in each response record. Nebraska's medical-expense response rate was 94 divided by 1,109, or 8.48%. The overall response rate was 6,497 divided by 180,789, or 3.59%. Dividing Nebraska's rate by the overall rate produces a ratio of 2.359, reported as 2.4. Records without a recognized cause answer were excluded; no lead-source or debt-amount exclusions were applied. The data was self-reported, self-selected and not population-weighted or adjusted for respondent characteristics or acquisition source. State information and medical expenses were not independently verified. Supporting methodology and aggregated proof are available in Ascend's supporting data report.External context source: CFPB Medical Debt Burden in the United StatesAbout Ascend Finance Corporation:Ascend Finance Corporation provides free online bankruptcy and debt calculators to help people understand and compare paths for addressing debt. Its educational tools help users estimate bankruptcy qualifications and explore debt-relief considerations at no cost. When requested, Ascend may connect users with independent attorneys, law firms, nonprofits or debt-relief companies. Based at 90 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 204, San Jose, CA 95119, Ascend makes its online resources available nationwide. More information is available at tryascend.

Benjamin Tejes

Ascend Finance Corporation

+1 833-272-3631

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Nebraska Respondents Cite Medical Expenses at 2.4 Times the Overall Response Rate News Provided By Ascend Finance November 17, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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