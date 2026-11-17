Community members gather on Colorado Avenue in Telluride, Colo., for Thrive Community Health Network's Walk for Hope during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Thrive received a $160,000 grant from Katz Amsterdam this year.

Big Sky, Mont., is one of 12 mountain communities receiving Katz Amsterdam mental health and substance use grants this year. The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation administers the $100,000 grant to the Big Sky Health & Wellness Coalition. Photo: Tori Pinta

Runners celebrate at Reconnected's aid station during the Leadville Race Series. Reconnected is an Eagle County, Colo., nonprofit partner of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, part of Katz Amsterdam's grants to 12 mountain communities.

Sixteen lead organizations and 35 partner nonprofits will expand bilingual care, peer support, addiction treatment and data-driven behavioral health efforts

- Rob Katz, Vail Resorts CEO and Katz Amsterdam Foundation Co-founderBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Katz Amsterdam Foundation and Charitable Trust announced $3.5 million in new grants to expand mental health and substance use services in 12 mountain communities across Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Nevada and California. Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his late wife, Elana Amsterdam, began this work in 2016 in mountain towns where the company operates, and it has since grown beyond them to communities including Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Sun Valley. This year's funding supports 16 lead organizations and 35 partner nonprofits, with Jackson, Wyo., partners to be announced in December.Since 2008, Katz Amsterdam has provided more than $93 million in philanthropic investments and programming through its Foundation and Charitable Trust. Mountain communities have received more than $37 million, including nearly $26 million for mental and behavioral health since 2016.“Mental health and substance use challenges are often more pronounced in mountain towns, where isolation, long distances and a shortage of providers make care harder to reach,” said Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts and co-founder of the Katz Amsterdam Foundation.“The local organizations we support know their communities best, and they're building solutions that fit the people they serve.”Communities in the Katz Amsterdam Network track mental and behavioral health well-being through shared surveys, with results posted online on a public dashboard. In most participating communities, about 7 in 10 adults say their own or someone else's substance use has directly affected their life, compared with fewer than half of adults nationally. At the same time, community surveys show that talking about mental health is getting easier across the Network. Winter Park, Colo., joins this year with its first grant, becoming part of a Network whose behavioral health leaders have convened each spring since 2019.This year's grants fund bilingual and bicultural mental health care for Spanish-speaking residents, therapy and treatment scholarships, peer support and recovery services, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, youth prevention programs and care for LGBTQIA+ residents. Several grants also support community alcohol reduction campaigns, including Summit County's Booze Less Summit.The announcement follows the October launch of Katz Amsterdam's Catalyst Grant Program, which awarded $4.5 million in three-year grants to seven organizations in Eagle County, Summit County and Park City, Utah.If you or someone you know needs support for mental health or substance use, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7 in English and Spanish.In most communities, funding goes to a lead organization that subgrants to local partner nonprofits. This year's grants:Aspen, Colo. – Aspen Community Foundation, $405,000: Addiction treatment and sober-living scholarships, plus bilingual peer support that helps Spanish-speaking residents of the Roaring Fork Valley find care.Big Sky, Mont. – Big Sky Health & Wellness Coalition, $100,000: Specialty providers for LGBTQIA+ and Spanish-speaking residents, new peer recovery support and substance-free activities for residents and seasonal workers. Administered by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.Crested Butte/Gunnison County, Colo. – Crested Butte State of Mind, $100,000: Therapy scholarships and community connection events that reduce isolation.Crested Butte/Gunnison County, Colo. – Gunnison Valley Health, $100,000: Bilingual navigators and interpreters who help Spanish and Cora speakers access behavioral health care.Eagle County, Colo. – Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, $565,000: Bilingual therapists and peer specialists for people with both mental health and substance use needs, in inpatient treatment and K-12 schools.Jackson, Wyo. – Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, $260,000: Local mental and behavioral health work through the Teton Behavioral Health Alliance, with partner nonprofits to be announced in December.Park City, Utah – Park City Community Foundation, $500,000: Bilingual therapy, scholarships, recovery services and no-cost psychiatric care for Latine and Spanish-speaking residents of Summit and Wasatch counties.Steamboat Springs, Colo. – Yampa Valley Community Foundation, $125,000: Expanded medication-assisted treatment, Spanish-language care for children and adults, and therapy scholarships for the LGBTQIA+ community.Summit County, Colo. – Building Hope, $500,000: Therapy scholarships and bilingual peer support for Spanish-speaking residents, addiction treatment and the Booze Less Summit alcohol reduction campaign.Sun Valley, Idaho – TogetherWe, $275,000: Well-Being Ambassadors connecting Hispanic residents to care, recovery support and a community workshop to turn local survey data into an action plan.Tahoe/Truckee, Calif. – Sierra Community House, $150,000: A bilingual Promotoras program for local families and bilingual support on the region's 24/7 crisis line.Tahoe/Truckee, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, $75,000: Medication for alcohol use disorder for uninsured and underinsured patients.Tahoe/Truckee, Calif. – Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, $55,000: An expanded school substance use navigator program, including a new bilingual navigator.Tahoe/Truckee, Calif. – Tahoe Family Solutions (Incline Village, Nev.), $75,000: Free and low-cost bilingual mental health counseling.Telluride, Colo. – Thrive Community Health Network, $160,000: Bilingual navigation, a Latine Therapy Fund, survivor advocacy, and youth substance use prevention and treatment.Winter Park, Colo. – Grand Foundation, $75,000: Winter Park's first community and provider mental health surveys.About the Katz Amsterdam Foundation and Charitable TrustThe Katz Amsterdam Foundation strives to be a catalyst for eliminating barriers to health, increasing access to opportunity, and improving outcomes for all. The Foundation partners with communities to advance just and equitable approaches to mental, behavioral, and reproductive health care and to strengthen civic engagement. Its priority is supporting community-driven work that improves individual and collective well-being. Learn more at katzamsterdam.

Lauren Swanson

Katz Amsterdam Foundation

+1 203-258-9927

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Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust Awards $3.5 Million for Mental Health and Substance Use Care in 12 Mountain Communities News Provided By Socially Queued November 17, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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