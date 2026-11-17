MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) In a spectacular celebration of cultural heritage and unity, around 15,000 dancers representing different tribes and communities came together at the Diphu KASA Stadium in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, to create a historic Guinness World Record through a mass performance of traditional Karbi folk dance, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The MoS added that "the traditional Karbi folk dance is a magnificent celebration of the region's rich cultural heritage, unity and vibrant tradition"

The landmark event, announced by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, marked the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations on Tuesday and showcased the region's rich cultural traditions on an unprecedented scale.

MoS Margherita in a post on social media platform X said: " A moment of immense pride for Karbi Anglong! 15,000 dancers coming together in harmony to create a Guinness World Record is a magnificent celebration of the region's rich cultural heritage, unity and vibrant traditions."

The massive gathering of dancers performed in perfect synchronisation, turning the stadium into a vibrant spectacle of traditional music, colourful ethnic attire and rhythmic movements.

Thousands of participants moving to a common rhythm presented a remarkable display of cultural diversity, collective participation and community solidarity.

Ronghang, in a post on X, described the achievement as a moment of immense pride for Karbi Anglong, saying that 15,000 dancers had come together to create a Guinness World Record.

He said the historic performance would remain a cherished chapter in the history of Karbi Anglong and serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

The event brought together people from different tribes and communities, highlighting the cultural richness of the hill district and the importance of preserving indigenous traditions.

The mass performance of traditional Karbi folk dance was also a significant highlight of the 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations, giving the region's cultural heritage a prominent platform before a wider national and international audience.

The participation of such a large number of dancers in a coordinated performance underscored the organisational scale of the event and the enthusiasm of local communities in showcasing their traditional art forms.

Ronghang congratulated everyone involved in making the historic event possible, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the people of Karbi Anglong.

The record-setting performance is expected to further strengthen the visibility of Karbi culture and indigenous traditions from Assam on the global cultural map.