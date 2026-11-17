MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday handed over an approval letter for the release of ₹254.20 crore as the second tranche of the mother sanction under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to the farmers of Punjab for the financial year 2026–27.

​​In addition, the central government approved seven new agricultural projects under the state's Annual Action Plan, with a total outlay of ₹98.44 crore in the presence of Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

​Participating in the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' programme organised at Badarpur village in Punjab's Mohali district, the minister also announced that strict action would be taken against those involved in the black marketing of fertilisers and the practice of forcibly tagging other products with fertiliser purchases.

​He also announced that a stringent new pesticide law would be introduced to curb the sale of fake pesticides and other substandard agricultural inputs. Alongside these measures, he shared details of a new green ammonia trial across 10,000 hectares, to be used as an alternative to urea.

​Reaffirming his commitment to farmers' welfare above political differences, Chouhan said that the central and state governments might be run by different political parties, but that should not change their shared responsibility towards farmers. Their sole objective, he stressed, must be to improve the lives and livelihoods of Punjab's farmers.

​The projects, included in the state's Annual Action Plan, are intended to support agricultural development across Punjab. The approved funds will help increase agricultural productivity, strengthen modern agricultural infrastructure and give fresh momentum to the overall development of the state's agriculture sector.

Chouhan said that the Centre was committed to extending the necessary support to states for the benefit of farmers.

​He said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government imported fertilisers at high international prices and provided substantial subsidies so farmers could access essential agricultural inputs at affordable rates and benefit from their use-fraudulent agricultural inputs.

​He also said suggestions are being sought from farmers and experts across the country as part of the process of framing the new law to tackle fake fertilisers, spurious seeds and substandard pesticides at the root. The proposed legislation is intended to strengthen safeguards for farmers against poor-quality and fraudulent agricultural inputs.

​During the programme, he witnessed a live demonstration of green ammonia. He informed farmers that the government was undertaking a trial of this technology across 10,000 hectares for the first time, with green ammonia being explored as an alternative to urea. If successful, the initiative could bring substantial benefits to farmers as the indiscriminate use of urea, DAP and other chemical fertilisers was harming soil health.

​Chouhan also said that continued dependence on the wheat-paddy cropping cycle alone was neither beneficial for soil health nor adequate for improving farmers' incomes in the long run.

He encouraged small farmers to diversify their operations by combining crop cultivation with activities such as fruit and vegetable production, animal husbandry, fisheries, poultry, goat rearing, mushroom cultivation, and beekeeping to boost income.

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