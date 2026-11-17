The Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Mr Zane Dangor, today (17 November 2026) met with the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode.

During the meeting, the Director-General conveyed South Africa's concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the High Commissioner's Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media.

The Director-General reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding and historic bilateral relationship between South Africa and Nigeria, which is founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

Mr Dangor further recalled the provisions of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which require diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving State through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this regard, it was emphasised that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO.

South Africa remains committed to the continued strengthening of its strategic partnership with Nigeria and to maintaining constructive diplomatic engagement in the spirit of African solidarity and mutual respect.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.