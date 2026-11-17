U.S. AFRICOM Deputy Director for Operations, Gen. Thomas M. Armas, and Madagascar Minister of Armed Forces Gen. Maminirina Ely Razafitombo signed today a bilateral Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), marking a significant milestone in bilateral defense cooperation and humanitarian response readiness. U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Tom Bevan and Embassy Defense Attaché CDR Michelle Calarasu witnessed the landmark signing alongside senior Malagasy defense leaders.

The ACSA agreement creates a flexible legal framework for the Malagasy Armed Forces and U.S. military forces to exchange essential logistics support, supplies, and services. With an ACSA signed between the U.S. and Malagasy militaries, Madagascar will have a mechanism in place that can be used quickly in times of crisis, humanitarian assistance, or training and exercises.

Designed with strict respect for national sovereignty and mutual benefit, the ACSA allows both nations to support each other during joint maritime patrols, multinational exercises such as CUTLASS EXPRESS, and emergency relief operations following natural disasters.

“Operations cannot succeed without reliable logistics,” said Gen. Armas, who represented U.S. Africa Command at the ceremony.“Whether responding to an unexpected cyclone or securing vital waters across the Mozambique Channel, this agreement guarantees that our forces can support one another rapidly. Most importantly, it honors our mutual sovereignty, operates strictly under each nation's laws, and empowers Malagasy service members with the logistical tools they need to protect their nation.”

A central benefit of the agreement is the preservation of defense resources. Through reciprocal pricing and in-kind exchange mechanisms, Madagascar can leverage its own domestic infrastructure-such as port facilities, secure storage, and training spaces-to receive reciprocal logistics support and spare parts without depleting defense budgets.

The signing is followed by a strategic logistics roundtable focusing on the collaborative“Assess, Advise, Advocate, Integrate” (A3I) framework. Under this program, Malagasy military planners lead the work of identifying strategic ports and bases for moving supplies, including Antsiranana, Toamasina and Mahajanga. The results help Madagascar document its needs for international grant funding and equipment maintenance packages.

Concurrently, 24 Malagasy soldiers, sailors, and airmen participated in one-and-a-half days of practical ACSA order management training. This workshop provided host-nation technicians and planners with the procedural capabilities to manage emergency fueling, aviation support, and mutual services directly.

Today's signing, coming two weeks after AFRICOM Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. John Brennan's visit, welcomes Madagascar into a cooperative network of over 30 African partner nations utilizing ACSA to enhance collective stability, safeguard ocean shipping lanes, and build lasting resilience across the Western Indian Ocean.

This engagement reflects the United States' commitment to advancing stronger security cooperation with Madagascar.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar.