MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) In a boost to India's processed food exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Tuesday facilitated the first-ever export consignment of biscuits from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Madagascar, marking a significant step towards integrating emerging food-processing clusters with global markets.

The export initiative comes at a time when India's biscuit exports continue to gain momentum.

According to government data, India exported biscuits worth approximately Rs 3,642 crore under the cereal preparations category during FY 2025-26.

Exports of biscuits to Madagascar during the same period stood at around Rs 7.60 crore.

The consignment was shipped by Varanasi-based manufacturer-exporter Shree Tirupati Balaji Industries Private Limited.

The cargo was transported by road from Varanasi to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) at Nhava Sheva in Maharashtra before being shipped by sea to Tamatave Port in Madagascar.

Officials said the initiative reflects the growing export potential of Uttar Pradesh's food-processing sector and is expected to create new opportunities for regional manufacturers seeking access to overseas markets.

Trade in APEDA-scheduled products between India and Madagascar currently stands at around Rs 990 crore.

APEDA, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has been supporting the exporter through a range of export-promotion initiatives.

These include facilitating participation in major domestic and international trade exhibitions such as AAHAR 2026 and Gulfood 2026, helping enhance the visibility of products manufactured in the Varanasi region and creating avenues for international business partnerships.

The authority said it remains focused on expanding market access for Indian exporters through trade facilitation, exporter outreach and international marketing efforts.

Such initiatives are aimed at strengthening the global presence of Indian processed food products while enabling regional enterprises to tap new export destinations.