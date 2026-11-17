MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Francophone Film Festival in Baku aims to introduce local audiences to the diversity of contemporary Francophone cinema and showcase films from various countries united by a common language, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, told reporters on Tuesday at the opening of the French-Language Film Festival in Baku, which features films from France, Belgium, and Switzerland, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to her, the festival was organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Association, as well as with the participation of the Belgian and Swiss embassies.

“It is very important for us to introduce French intellectual cinema to the Azerbaijani public. French-speaking countries are home to about 400 million people and produce approximately 350 films annually. This is a significant industry for the French-speaking world,” the ambassador noted.

She emphasized that the festival aims to showcase not only the commonality of language but also the diversity of national cinematography in French-speaking countries.

According to Lagoutte, the films featured address universal themes that resonate with audiences regardless of their country or cultural context. These include social and geographic mobility, family relationships and the challenges associated with them, as well as the struggles of growing up.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijani audiences are very familiar with classic French cinema, but contemporary French films are not always accessible to local viewers.

“That is why it was important for us to bring new films here, including the one we are screening tonight with Azerbaijani subtitles. We want to make them accessible to the widest possible audience and reveal new facets of French cinema beyond the well-known classics,” she said.

Lagoutte recalled that a French film series had already been held in Baku in 2025, which received positive feedback from audiences.

According to her, the organizers would like to make the Francophone Film Festival a regular event, and the public's interest in the opening of this year's festival gives reason to hope that it will continue.