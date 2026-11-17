French Ambassador Sees Cinema As A Way To Boost Ties With Azerbaijan
“I believe that cinema is perhaps the simplest way to improve mutual understanding. A film shows real life within a national context. For example, by watching today's film, you can see how the French live and what cultural values are important to them. It really is a way to better understand our national culture and identity,” she noted.
According to the ambassador, mutual understanding is the foundation of good bilateral relations.
“As a diplomat, I believe that mutual understanding truly lies at the heart of good relations. That is why cinema makes a huge contribution to strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples,” Lagoutte emphasized.
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