MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif. and HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diskover Data, an unstructured data catalog based in San Jose, and CloudReplica, an energy application integration company based in Houston, today announced a joint partnership. Under the agreement, CloudReplica will offer the Diskover platform to energy producers.

Energy producers manage some of the largest file estates found in any industry. Data is the foundation of understanding the discovery and production of the world's global hydrocarbons. The sheer volume of seismic surveys, well logs, interpretation projects, and decades of subsurface data is dispersed across file shares, cloud infrastructure, and object stores wherever energy lives.

Diskover indexes this data in place and builds an enriched metadata catalog of every file with details such as owner, size, age, and location. Asset managers can now see what they have and where it lives in a single view and correlate all their unstructured data with their corresponding wells.

Combining the Diskover platform with CloudReplica's energy domain expertise is a very powerful combination, bringing global visibility and control to large data estates. This agreement creates a conduit to market for energy producers, while providing deep, intersecting integration points. Energy asset teams and data managers will now have knowledge about their data across their entire complex subsurface data ecosystem, while also making better decisions about their infrastructure. For the first time ever, interpretation teams will be able to globally visualize, analyze, automate, and“ask their data about their data” leveraging an MCP layer.

“Our collaboration and integration with the Diskover platform represents a step change for energy companies and the way they work. Our combined synergies will solve problems which have plagued the energy industry since the beginning of time,” said Bob Skiba, founder and President.“This is a brilliant bright light in a very old, dark data place,” added Skiba.

“Energy companies have some of the most complex file estates we see,” said Tony Chidiac, Chief Revenue Officer at Diskover Data.“CloudReplica has worked with these teams and their data for more than 15 years. Together, we can give them one view of every file, wherever it lives, and the confidence to act on it.”

The Diskover platform is available through CloudReplica starting today.

About Diskover Data

Diskover Data gives organizations one Control Plane for their entire unstructured data estate. Diskover Platform, comprising DataDiscovery, DataDelivery, and the Diskover AI Connector, continuously indexes and governs unstructured data across on-premises storage, cloud platforms, and the AI pipelines built on top of them, replacing scattered, system-by-system visibility with one real-time picture of what exists, where it lives, and what it's worth. From media and entertainment to life sciences, semiconductor design, energy, and manufacturing, enterprise customers trust Diskover Data to bring their unstructured data under control.

About CloudReplica

With a service reach extending to more than 16 countries and partnerships with some of the largest companies in the energy sector, CloudReplica's influence is both global and profound. Yet, despite its expansive reach, the focus remains unwavering: to serve the unique needs of each customer, fostering digital transformation journeys that are not just successful but also sustainable.



More information is available on each company's website: DiskoverData.com and CloudReplica.com or by sending email to ....