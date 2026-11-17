MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global metal pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $190.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is supported by increasing demand from the construction & real estate sector, the need for durable & high-strength piping systems, and the replacement of aging and corroded pipelines.

The future of the global metal pipe market remains promising, with opportunities across oil & gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, and HVAC & electrical applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the material category, steel pipe is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period due to its superior strength and durability in harsh operating conditions.

Within the end use category, oil & gas is expected to experience the highest growth, supported by increasing exploration and pipeline development activities. APAC is expected to register the highest regional growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and expanding infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Metal Pipe Market

The metal pipe market is being reshaped by technological innovation, sustainability requirements, infrastructure investment, and changing supply chain strategies.



Advanced manufacturing technologies: Automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and real-time monitoring are improving production accuracy, quality control, predictive maintenance, and cost efficiency.

Corrosion-resistant and high-performance materials: Demand is increasing for stainless steel, advanced alloys, and coated pipes that provide greater durability, safety, and reliability in demanding oil & gas, chemical, and water treatment applications.

Sustainable and low-emission production: Manufacturers are adopting recycled materials, cleaner energy sources, and energy-efficient processes to comply with environmental regulations and reduce carbon emissions.

Infrastructure and energy investment: Water systems, urban development, pipeline networks, and renewable energy projects are generating demand for durable and specialized piping solutions. Regionalized supply chains: Tariffs, trade restrictions, and geopolitical uncertainty are encouraging domestic production and regional manufacturing hubs to improve supply resilience.

Recent Developments in the Metal Pipe Market



Governments and manufacturers are expanding domestic production capacity to reduce import dependence, improve supply security, and respond more efficiently to local demand.

Digital and smart manufacturing systems are being deployed to increase precision, reduce waste, support predictive maintenance, and enable customized production.

Research and development efforts are advancing high-strength alloys, corrosion-resistant materials, and coatings for demanding energy, chemical, and infrastructure applications.

Manufacturers are investing in recycled inputs, renewable energy, and low-emission technologies to improve environmental performance and regulatory compliance. Infrastructure modernization and energy transition projects are prompting capacity expansion and stronger distribution networks for water, pipeline, and renewable energy applications.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Metal Pipe Market



Water and wastewater infrastructure: Modernization of aging systems and expansion of clean water access are increasing demand for durable, pressure-resistant, and corrosion-resistant pipes.

Oil and gas transportation: Exploration, pipeline expansion, maintenance, and replacement projects continue to create demand for high-strength pipes that meet stringent safety requirements.

Renewable energy and hydrogen: Hydrogen production, distribution networks, and other energy transition projects require specialized piping capable of handling high-pressure and corrosive environments.

Construction and urban development: Residential, commercial, and industrial projects are supporting demand for metal pipes used in structural, plumbing, heating, and utility applications. Industrial and chemical processing: Growth in process industries is creating opportunities for advanced alloys and coated pipes designed to withstand high temperatures and corrosive substances.

Metal Pipe Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Infrastructure development and urbanization: Investment in transportation, housing, water systems, and utility networks is sustaining demand for strong and long-lasting piping solutions.

Energy and oil & gas demand: Exploration, transportation, pipeline replacement, and emerging clean energy infrastructure are supporting demand for specialized metal pipes.

Manufacturing innovation: Automation, artificial intelligence, and precision engineering are improving productivity, customization, product quality, and resource efficiency. Sustainable and high-performance materials: Regulatory pressure and lifecycle cost considerations are accelerating the use of durable materials, recycled inputs, and lower-emission processes.

Key market challenges include:



Raw material price volatility: Fluctuating steel and alloy prices, trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and supply constraints can affect production costs, margins, and delivery schedules.

Environmental compliance: Stricter requirements for emissions, waste, and energy use require significant investment in cleaner technologies and production upgrades. Competitive pricing pressure: Global and regional suppliers compete on price, quality, innovation, and service, requiring manufacturers to differentiate their products while controlling costs.

Metal Pipe Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, technical performance, cost efficiency, and customer service. Leading companies are expanding manufacturing capacity, increasing R&D investment, modernizing infrastructure, and pursuing value chain integration to strengthen their market positions.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK

Saint Gobain

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals

United States Steel Corporation

Mueller Industries

Kaiser Aluminum Amiantit

Country Wise Outlook for the Metal Pipe Market



United States: Infrastructure investment, domestic steel production, and tariffs on steel and copper-based products are supporting local manufacturing. Industry consolidation, vertical integration, and smart production systems are also improving supply chain efficiency and productivity.

China: China remains a major producer and exporter of steel pipes, supported by extensive manufacturing capacity. Trade restrictions and softer export growth are encouraging producers to prioritize domestic demand, improve product quality, and invest in sustainable, alloy, and corrosion-resistant products.

Germany: The market is focused on high-quality stainless steel and engineered piping for chemical, energy, automotive, renewable energy, and precision industrial applications. Manufacturers are also investing in international expansion, energy-efficient production, and recyclable materials.

India: Urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and government-led industrial policies are driving demand from water, construction, and energy projects. Capacity growth and greener manufacturing initiatives are strengthening the market, while safeguard measures may help address pressure from lower-cost imports. Japan: Japanese producers continue to emphasize advanced materials, precision manufacturing, and high-performance applications. With domestic growth under pressure, companies are expanding in markets such as the United States and India to maintain global competitiveness.

Features of the Global Metal Pipe Market



Market Size Estimates: Metal pipe market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035 across key categories and regions.

Regional Analysis: Market assessment covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across materials, diameters, pressure ratings, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by material, diameter, pressure rating, end use, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow the fastest, and why?Which region is expected to record the fastest growth, and what factors are supporting it?What factors are affecting market dynamics, and what are the principal business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?What emerging trends are influencing the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are shaping the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth initiatives are they pursuing?What competing products present a material substitution risk?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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