MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) (“Bird” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company, Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. as joint bookrunners, together with TD Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the“Underwriters”) have upsized the previously announced“bought deal” financing from $200 million to approximately $220 million. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a“bought deal” basis, 3,111,790 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $70.70 per Common Share (the“Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $220,003,553.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the“Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase at the Issue Price up to such number of additional Common Shares as is equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering. The Underwriters can elect to exercise the Over-Allotment Option to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

Other than the increase in the size of the financing, all other terms remain unchanged following the Amendment.

The financing is expected to close on or about November 20, 2026, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 520-2621

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ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Bird as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intend", "continue", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "may", "will", "should",“potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning: the completion and timing of the acquisition of Kel-Gor and the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, including approval under the Competition Act (Canada); the completion, terms, proceeds and use of proceeds of the concurrent equity offering; Kel-Gor's expected revenue of over $250 million; expected Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Margin accretion and the timing and basis of that accretion; expected cash generation and capital requirements; the expectation that approximately 20% of Bird's revenue in 2027 following closing will come from maintenance, turnarounds and other recurring sources; the expected impact of the Acquisition and related financing on Bird's earnings visibility, balance sheet, liquidity and financial flexibility; the integration and future performance of Kel-Gor; Bird's ability to leverage the combined company's maintenance, turnaround, mechanical contracting, fabrication, modularization and other self-perform capabilities; opportunities to expand services with existing and shared clients and support work in oil and gas, power generation and data centres and other industrial markets; potential synergies; expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth beyond 2027; and capacity for organic growth and future strategic opportunities.

The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the parties will complete the acquisition in accordance with, and on the timeline contemplated by, the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements, on a basis consistent with Bird's expectations; receipt of required regulatory and third party approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions; completion of the concurrent equity offering on the contemplated terms; the accuracy and completeness of information made publicly available or provided to Bird by Kel-Gor; the accuracy of management's assessment of Kel-Gor's projected calendar 2027 financial performance and the effects of the Acquisition, including the financing structure and final purchase accounting; Kel-Gor's ability to carry on its business consistent with past practice, maintain client relationships and multi-year maintenance agreements, and execute its expected maintenance, turnaround and industrial project work program; the timing and volume of client maintenance, turnaround and sustaining capital activity; successful, timely and cost efficient integration of Kel-Gor's operations and retention of key personnel and access to skilled labour; Bird's ability to deploy the combined capabilities and capitalize on service expansion opportunities; market conditions for industrial maintenance, mechanical contracting, fabrication and modularization services and the industrial markets served by Bird and Kel-Gor; and the ability of Bird and Kel-Gor to maintain operating margins, cash generation and anticipated capital requirements. Although Bird believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the ability of Bird and Kel-Gor to obtain all necessary regulatory and third party approvals and satisfy all other necessary conditions to closing of the Acquisition on a timely basis or at all; an inability to complete the concurrent equity offering on the anticipated terms; differences between projected and actual Kel-Gor financial performance, final financing terms or purchase accounting that affect expected accretion; the possibility that the potential liabilities of Kel-Gor exceed initial assessments during due diligence; the operation of change of control or termination for convenience provisions of Kel-Gor's third party contracts; the failure to realize anticipated benefits and synergies due to integration or other issues; loss of key clients, changes to maintenance agreements, or changes in the timing, scope or volume of turnaround and industrial project activity; an inability to retain key personnel or secure sufficient skilled labour; and the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: estimating costs and schedules/assessing contract risks, ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel, availability and performance of subcontractors, design risks, quality assurance and quality control, economy and cyclicality, competitive factors, maintaining safe work sites, ability to secure work, adjustments and cancellations of backlog, joint arrangement risk, acquisition and integration risk, accuracy of cost to complete estimates, completion and performance guarantees, information systems and cyber-security risk, climate change risks and opportunities, litigation/potential litigation, ethics and reputational risk, global pandemics, potential for non-payment, access to capital, access to surety support and other contract security, work stoppages, strikes and lockouts, compliance with environmental laws, insurance risk, and internal and disclosure controls.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company is included in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed with securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, Bird's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which may be accessed on Bird's SEDAR+ profile, at and on the Company's website at.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent, required by applicable securities laws.