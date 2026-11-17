Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug and Gene Delivery Devices - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug and gene delivery devices market was valued at US$708.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Market growth is supported by advances in biotechnology, nanomedicine, precision therapeutics and material science, alongside rising demand for targeted, minimally invasive and self-administered treatments.

Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Technological innovation is transforming drug and gene delivery devices into sophisticated therapeutic platforms designed to improve payload stability, bioavailability, controlled release and cellular targeting. The expanding use of CRISPR-Cas9, RNA interference and nucleic acid-based therapies is increasing demand for delivery technologies capable of supporting intracellular access while limiting off-target effects.

Lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, non-viral vectors, electroporation systems, polymer-based vehicles and microneedle arrays are among the technologies advancing precision delivery. These platforms are helping overcome biological barriers that previously restricted the clinical viability of complex drugs and genetic payloads.

Personalized medicine is also reshaping market requirements. Treatments tailored to patient-specific molecular and genetic characteristics require flexible delivery platforms compatible with different payload sizes, solubility profiles and tissue targets. Demand is particularly strong across oncology, rare diseases and chronic conditions. The development of combination therapies incorporating small molecules, biologics and genetic material is further encouraging investment in dual- and multi-modal delivery systems.

Non-invasive and site-specific administration methods are gaining prominence as patients and healthcare providers prioritize convenience, adherence and improved treatment outcomes. Oral, inhalation, transdermal, nasal and pulmonary delivery platforms are increasingly being evaluated as alternatives to conventional injectable formats. Inhalable gene therapies are attracting particular interest for respiratory conditions, including cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension.

Connected drug delivery devices equipped with sensors, microprocessors and data-sharing capabilities are also becoming more important within digital health and home-care environments. These systems support administration monitoring, adherence assessment and treatment optimization. Meanwhile, antibody-drug conjugates, aptamer-based systems and magnetically guided nanoparticles are advancing site-specific delivery, with the potential to reduce systemic toxicity and improve therapeutic efficacy.

Market Outlook and Segment Highlights



The oral administration segment is forecast to reach US$263.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The inhalation segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at US$193 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12%, reaching US$263.6 million by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are assessed across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Increasing rates of chronic and genetic disease, expanding gene therapy clinical pipelines and continued investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to sustain market momentum. Academic institutions and contract research organizations are contributing through collaborative development programs, while manufacturers are using advanced delivery technologies to differentiate biologic portfolios, improve lifecycle management and support novel formulations.

Drug and Gene Delivery Devices Market Report Scope

The report provides independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts in US$ million from 2025 through 2032. Market coverage includes:



Administration routes: Oral, inhalation, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal and topical.

Vectors: Viral and non-viral. Regions and countries: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of the global drug and gene delivery devices market by segment and geography.

Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and commercialization trends.

Competitive intelligence covering leading participants and their presence across key markets.

Forecasts designed to support investment planning, market entry, portfolio development and revenue opportunity assessment. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These insights are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, evolving competitive dynamics and developments likely to influence future growth. Market share is examined at the geographic level where relevant, recognizing that competitive structures vary significantly among regions. The analysis also extends beyond market-level trends to evaluate companies participating in and shaping the drug and gene delivery technology landscape.

Companies Featured

Selected companies covered include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biogen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Moderna, Inc., Novartis AG, Oxford Biomedica plc, Pfizer Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

