MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale common stock between February 27, 2026 and September 10, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On September 11, 2026, UBS downgraded NuScale Power Corporation from "Neutral" to "Sell" and lowered its price target from $10 to $6, citing a rapid loss of its "first-mover" advantage in small modular reactor (SMR) technology, a lengthy five-year build timeline, a critical lack of firm customer commitments, and projected negative free cash flow of $700 million between 2026 and 2028. The report also highlighted stagnating progress on NuScale's RoPower project in Romania-following Nuclearelectrica's announcement that it could not meet certain conditions for its final investment decision-and rising risks that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would not move forward with a power purchase agreement. In response to this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on NuScale Power Corporation stock during the Class Period have until January 11, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NuScale Lawsuit

Q: What is the NuScale lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 11, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did NuScale stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the UBS downgrade and report on September 11, 2026, NuScale's stock price fell sharply by $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026. You can verify this information by checking Paragraph 9 under the Nature of the Action section and Paragraph 58 of the complaint.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NuScale lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that NuScale overstated its purported "first-mover" competitive advantage in SMR technology, that the Company overstated its ability to generate revenue from either the RoPower Project or any work for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and that the Company's commercial prospects and remaining cash runway were materially overstated. You can verify these allegations by reviewing Paragraph 7 under the Nature of the Action section and Paragraph 50 of the complaint.

Q: What do NuScale investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased SMR common stock during the Class Period (February 27, 2026 through September 10, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my NuScale shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired SMR common stock during the Class Period (February 27, 2026 to September 10, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the NuScale lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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