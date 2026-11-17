MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 900 self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, announced today the release of a new white paper for benefits brokers, "What Employers Now Expect From Brokers: Cost Containment That Holds Up Under Real-World Pressure." The white paper examines how the role of brokers is shifting from identifying projected savings to delivering cost containment strategies that can be defended when challenged by providers.

"Employers are no longer asking brokers simply to find savings," says Christine Cooper, CEO, aequum. "They want to know if those savings hold up once a provider pushes back. Brokers who can answer that question, with a real plan, are the ones earning long-term trust."

The white paper details the growing gap between traditional cost containment models and the operational demands created by balance billing disputes, Reference-Based Pricing challenges and the federal Independent Dispute Resolution process under the No Surprises Act. It outlines why claims repricing and point solutions alone no longer meet employer expectations and what brokers need to protect the savings they generate for clients.

The white paper also argues for something broader than pricing logic. aequum supports brokers by pairing its NSA and RBP expertise with legal advocacy through its sister firm, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, giving brokers access to provider negotiation, dispute management and member advocacy that traditional point solution vendors stop well short of providing.

"Savings you can't protect aren't savings. They're exposure, just waiting to show up later," adds Cooper. "This white paper exists to help brokers walk into a client meeting with a real answer, not a hope, when someone asks what happens if this gets challenged."

Brokers and plan sponsors can access the full white paper here.

About aequum LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans, and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their healthcare plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend against medical balance bills and provides administrative services to its partners. Its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, offers legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com

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