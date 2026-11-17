MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event prepares fleets and upfitters for emerging technologies, fuels and operational shifts

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Green Truck Summit traditionally kicked off Work Truck Week® with a keynote speaker, the inaugural Future Truck Summit starts instead with a question: What if the work truck industry didn't exist - and we had to build it today? In this opening discussion, a panel of manufacturer, upfitter and fleet stakeholders comes together to rethink every assumption about multi-stage commercial vehicles. The goal, according to Work Truck Week organizer NTEA – The Work Truck Association, is to establish the foundation for the daylong commercial vehicle technology conference.

“The 'Reinventing the Work Truck Industry' session is designed to get attendees into the right mindset for the Summit,” says Jennifer Mitchell, NTEA senior director of content development.“We want them to think not only about where the commercial vehicle industry is headed, but also about how that could affect their own operations. Future Truck Summit gives attendees a chance to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and challenge 'the way things have always been done' because familiar approaches may no longer fit as our vehicles evolve. Attendees can explore what's next for commercial vehicles and learn about the technologies we expect to shape work trucks over the next several years.”



Future Truck Summit is NTEA's commercial vehicle technology conference opening Work Truck Week 2027 on Tuesday, March 9. Developed in collaboration with NAFA Fleet Management Association as the successor to the long-running Green Truck Summit, the program examines the fuels and emerging technologies poised to shape uptime, efficiency, safety, sustainability and life cycle performance for the next generation of commercial vehicles. Reflecting this expanded scope, sessions also cover deployment strategies, data and risk management, infrastructure needs, regulatory compliance, and how organizations can prepare today for 2030 and beyond.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, runs March 9–12 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, the event includes Future Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show® exhibit hall (March 10–12), Work Truck Week Ride & Drive (March 10–11), NTEA Annual Meeting with keynote speaker Ed Viesturs (March 11), and an extensive educational program (March 9–11).

John Davis, host and senior managing director of MotorWeek, serves as event emcee. He'll moderate the opening“Reinventing the Work Truck Industry” panel featuring David Hayward, CAFM, director of fleet management for ABM; Andy Peter, vice president for Meyer Truck Equipment; and Jennifer Rogers, marketing manager for Tommy Gate/Woodbine Manufacturing.

Two more general sessions round out the morning.“How Advanced Vehicle Technologies Are Redefining Performance, Safety and Productivity” will explore the rapid pace of commercial vehicle innovation, examining how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart sensors, predictive diagnostics, AI-powered telematics, power management systems and lightweight materials are transforming work trucks into intelligent operational platforms. Mark Fecker, CEO and co-founder of Robo, and Chris Weiss, vice president engineering for The Knapheide Manufacturing Company, will discuss the developments expected to have the greatest impact on work truck design and functionality.

Jeremy Johnson, deputy division chief, engineering and production at Caltrans Division of Equipment, will present“Commercial Fleet Electrification Realities: Lessons Learned from the Front Lines,” sharing practical insights from real-world deployment. Drawing on firsthand experience in overcoming challenges related to infrastructure, vehicle availability, costs and organizational readiness, the session will explore vehicle selection, charging strategies, total cost of ownership, infrastructure planning and the evolving role of energy management.

Exploring industry shifts in fuels and technology

After lunch, Future Truck Summit attendees can choose from more than a dozen breakout sessions across four general themes:



Connected and intelligent vehicles

Future power and energy

Advanced vehicle design and upfitting Future fleet operations

Designed for fleet managers, fleet management companies, upfitters, truck dealers, OEMs and other commercial vehicle industry professionals planning for the future of their operations, these sessions deliver deep technical knowledge alongside hands-on solutions and practical guidance. Topics include:



Emerging work truck industry trends

Navigating the technology-driven future

Advanced materials and manufacturing

Understanding electrification infrastructure realities

Cyber risk

Evolving role of diesel, including renewable diesel

Standards behind tomorrow's work trucks

Using vehicle and equipment data to inform fleet decisions

Hydrogen's next chapter

EV deployment strategy

Evolution of autonomous vehicle technology How expanding in-cab technology is shaping fleet operations

“While most of Work Truck Week focuses on the vehicles, equipment and technology available today, Future Truck Summit showcases what's coming tomorrow so attendees can prepare,” says Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director.“Combining NAFA's fleet management expertise with NTEA's technical authority across the manufacturer and upfitter segments ensures the technologies presented are viable, realistic solutions that organizations can plan around.”

Registration details

Future Truck Summit at Work Truck Week 2027 is held at JW Marriott Indianapolis, attached to Indiana Convention Center. The Future Truck Summit (FTS) Conference Package includes all Summit sessions, lunch on Tuesday, access to Work Truck Week (WTW) breakout sessions all week, Opening Reception Tuesday evening, Work Truck Show exhibits and Ride & Drive. Registered FTS Conference Package attendees can access some breakout session presentation materials on demand after the event.

For more information about Future Truck Summit, including a complete event schedule, session descriptions and speaker information, visit worktruckweek.com/futuretrucksummit. Contact NTEA (... or 248-489-7090) with any questions. Early bird registration discounts are available through Feb. 11.

About Work Truck Week

Produced annually by NTEA – The Work Truck Association, Work Truck Week stands as the commercial vehicle industry's definitive launchpad for new products and forward-looking planning. For more than 25 years, the annual event has served as a cornerstone gathering where chassis OEMs, fleet managers, vehicle upfitters, truck dealers, engineers and other industry professionals come together to experience the latest vehicle and equipment advancements, share expertise and forge partnerships. Event hashtags are #WorkTruckWeek, #WorkTrucks27, #FutureTrucks27 and #WTW27.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Future Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

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