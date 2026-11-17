MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added tooffering.

The latest edition of the report provides telecom service providers, technology companies, vendors and consultants with detailed intelligence on mobile network operators across the Asia-Pacific region. Developed specifically for organizations seeking to establish and expand relationships with MNOs and MVNOs, the report combines operator data, market analysis and management contacts in accessible PDF and Excel formats.

Covering more than 194 mobile network operators across over 53 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, the report supports business development, market entry, partnership planning and regional sales campaigns. Its redesigned format includes 2057+ CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts - up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

Built on more than 20 years of telecom market experience, the directory series has helped vendors and service providers identify relevant operators, connect with influential executives and pursue collaboration opportunities. The 2026-2027 edition strengthens this value with an expanded contact base, updated operator profiles, a detailed executive summary and analysis of key questions affecting the Asia-Pacific telecom market.

Information included in the report:



Global MNO industry snapshot: Market size, leading developments, key participants, analyst guidance and forecasts for 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, operating region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group affiliations, network penetration, available technologies and contact information.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-maker and influencer details for professionals holding relevant positions within mobile operator businesses.

Digital information: Operator websites and URLs for further research and engagement. Delivery formats: A user friendly PDF for research and an Excel file designed to support prospecting and campaign management.

Key benefits of the 2026-2027 edition:



Comprehensive Asia-Pacific coverage spanning more than 194 operators in over 53 countries.

2057+ management and decision-making contacts, significantly expanding the available pool of telecom industry prospects.

Updated PDF and Excel layouts that support market research, contact segmentation and business development campaigns.

A detailed executive summary offering concise insight into the regional telecom landscape.

Coverage of operator technologies, ownership structures, subscriber bases, market positions and network portfolios. Data compiled with consideration for applicable US anti-spam requirements, European GDPR requirements and relevant Asian laws.

Who should use the report?

The report is designed for organizations seeking commercial relationships with MNOs and MVNOs throughout Asia-Pacific. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solutions companies, digitalisation specialists, consultants, 4G and 5G specialists, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers and other telecom technology vendors.

It also supports AI companies, event organizers, networking companies and professional service providers targeting mobile operator executives. Sales, marketing, strategy, partnerships and market intelligence teams can use the data to identify operators by country, assess potential opportunities, prioritize decision-makers and develop more focused regional engagement plans.

By combining Asia-Pacific MNO data, telecom market forecasts and an expanded executive contact database, the report provides a practical resource for companies pursuing operator partnerships, regional growth and qualified business opportunities during 2026-2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAsia-Pacific MNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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