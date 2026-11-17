MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Oxygen Systems Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global medical oxygen systems market was valued at USD 12.35 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 13.10 billion in 2026. Supported by expanding clinical demand, healthcare infrastructure investment, national oxygen access programs, and long-term respiratory care requirements, the market is projected to reach USD 24.36 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during 2026-2036.

The report assesses oxygen access policy, clinical demand, generation and distribution technologies, procurement, pricing, standards, supplier competition, and growth opportunities. Market coverage includes PSA and VPSA plants, concentrators, cryogenic tanks, cylinder manifolds, medical gas pipelines, terminal units, alarm panels, oxygen delivery devices, installation, verification, maintenance, and home oxygen services.

Medical Oxygen Access and Market Drivers

Global oxygen access remains a major healthcare priority. The Lancet Global Health Commission on medical oxygen security estimates that more than 5 billion people cannot access safe and affordable medical oxygen. Closing this gap would require approximately USD 6.8 billion annually through 2030, while the Global Oxygen Alliance estimates that operating and maintaining installed systems requires about USD 8.2 billion.

World Health Assembly resolution WHA76.3 is encouraging governments to develop costed national oxygen plans and integrate medical gas systems into healthcare infrastructure. However, fewer than 30 countries currently have robust national plans, creating substantial opportunities for equipment suppliers, service providers, engineering companies, and development partners.

Clinical demand is reinforced by chronic and acute respiratory conditions. The World Health Organization links approximately 3.4 million deaths in 2023 to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, while pneumonia caused 740,180 deaths among children under five in 2019. Adoption of high-flow nasal oxygen, expansion of critical care capacity, and growing use of home and long-term oxygen therapy are increasing demand for generation systems, concentrators, conserving devices, and related services.

Market growth is constrained by pandemic-era purchasing, reimbursement pressure, unreliable power supplies, expensive hospital pipeline upgrades, and shortages of trained engineers. The ACT-Accelerator Oxygen Emergency Taskforce delivered 879 PSA plants and approximately 225,920 concentrators during 2021-2023, delaying replacement demand in some markets. Equipment reliability also remains a concern, with a 2022 Nigerian assessment finding that 24% of 5,741 concentrators were non-functional.

Investment and Technology Opportunities

Multilateral funding offers a significant near-term opportunity. The Global Fund has invested USD 564 million in medical oxygen across 83 countries, while Unitaid has committed USD 22 million to support four liquid oxygen plants in Kenya and Tanzania, adding more than 60 tons of daily capacity. Managed oxygen contracts, solar-powered off-grid generation, pipeline telemetry, and local manufacturing in Africa and Asia are also gaining momentum.

By offering, oxygen source & generation systems are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 because of the capital value of plants, cryogenic storage, and concentrator fleets. Services are projected to record the highest CAGR as healthcare providers prioritize uptime, verification, preventive maintenance, spare parts availability, and compliance with the 2026 edition of Health Technical Memorandum (HTM) 02-01 and the ASSE/IAPMO/ANSI Series 6000-2024 standard.

Pressure swing adsorption is expected to lead the technology segment in 2026, supported by its use in hospital plants and stationary and portable concentrators. Vacuum pressure swing adsorption is forecast to grow fastest because improved oxygen recovery and lower energy consumption at larger capacities can strengthen its competitiveness against delivered liquid oxygen. Cryogenic air separation will remain essential to bulk liquid supply.

Pharmacopoeial oxygen 99.5 percent and above is expected to retain the largest oxygen grade share in 2026. Oxygen 93 percent is projected to expand at the highest rate, supported by ISO 7396-1 provisions for pipeline systems supplied by these sources, U.S. Pharmacopeia recognition, and the favorable cost profile of concentrator-generated oxygen.

Applications, End Users, and Regional Outlook

Centralized pipeline-fed systems are expected to lead by installation type, reflecting extensive use in large hospitals. Decentralized point-of-care systems are forecast to grow fastest as primary care facilities expand bedside oxygen capacity. Mobile & containerized systems will remain important for temporary, remote, emergency, military, and humanitarian operations.

Respiratory care is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Neonatal & pediatric care is projected to register the strongest growth, driven by childhood pneumonia treatment and wider access to oxygen and pulse oximetry. Hospitals will remain the leading end user, while home care settings are expected to achieve the highest CAGR as respiratory care increasingly shifts into community and home environments.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the medical oxygen systems market in 2026, supported by established pipeline infrastructure, a substantial home oxygen population, and high equipment and service contract values. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest due to major unmet clinical need, expanding hospital infrastructure, public investment, and a strong manufacturing base. Europe will maintain a significant position through advanced healthcare systems and updated regulatory standards. Latin America offers opportunities led by Brazil, while the Middle East & Africa combines Gulf hospital development with substantial unmet demand in sub-Saharan Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The medical oxygen systems market is moderately fragmented. Industrial gas companies, plant and pipeline specialists, cryogenic equipment manufacturers, concentrator suppliers, consumable producers, and home care providers compete through standards compliance, quality assurance, delivered cost, system uptime, service coverage, and long-term operating capabilities.

Recent strategic activity includes Baker Hughes' acquisition of Chart Industries in July 2026, Nippon Sanso Holdings' purchase of Esteve Teijin Healthcare, SOL Group's acquisition of VitalAire Schweiz, and Air Liquide's home respiratory contracts in Madrid and Valencia.

Companies profiled include Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Messer SE & Co. KGaA, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Invacare Holdings Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GCE Group AB, Beacon Medaes, Oxair Gas Systems, Novair SAS, OGSI, and Chart Industries, Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global medical oxygen systems market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates policy, funding, respiratory disease burden, home oxygen demand, and high-flow therapy adoption.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, oxygen grade, installation type, application, end user, and geography.

Assesses the effects of reimbursement, power reliability, maintenance requirements, and infrastructure costs.

Tracks ISO 7396-1, HTM 02-01, and other relevant standards affecting product development and procurement.

Benchmarks leading suppliers, service networks, acquisitions, contracts, and competitive strategies. Supports product planning, tender development, investment assessment, and market entry decisions.

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