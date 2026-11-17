

PRImus-AD met its primary safety endpoint, with PRI-002 demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile

The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of Clinical Dementia Rating - Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) at Week 48

Positive clinical signals were observed across key efficacy measures of cognition and daily functioning

In particular the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale - Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) showed a slowing of cognitive decline compared with placebo that became more pronounced over time, reaching statistical significance at week 72 in the per protocol population (slowing of decline by 35.9 %; p=0.022)

Preliminary biomarker observations support PRI-002's proposed biological activity, with further analysis ongoing The topline findings, presented in an oral presentation at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, support PRI-002's further clinical development as a potentially disease-modifying oral treatment for Alzheimer's disease, with the full dataset expected to be presented in 2027

Dusseldorf, Germany, November 17, 2026 - Priavoid GmbH (“Priavoid”) today announced topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial (PRImus-AD, NCT06182085 ), evaluating its lead candidate PRI-002 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study met its primary safety endpoint, with PRI-002 demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile while the primary efficacy endpoint, measured by change from baseline in CDR-SB at Week 48, was not met. The topline results showed promising signals across key measures of cognition and daily functioning, with numerical difference favoring PRI-002. These trends became more pronounced at week 72, reaching statistical significance in the per protocol population in the ADAS-Cog. The overall findings, including preliminary biomarker analysis, support further clinical evaluation of PRI-002, an oral all-D-peptide compound designed to disassemble neurotoxic amyloid-beta (Aβ) oligomers.

The topline results were presented today by Prof. Dr. Oliver Peters, Chief Medical Officer of Priavoid, during an oral presentation at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston, USA. The company plans to present the full dataset, including additional safety, clinical efficacy and biomarker analyses, at scientific conferences in 2027.

“These initial results represent an important milestone in our clinical development program and provide valuable insights into PRI-002's safety and clinical activity,” said Philipp Bürling, Chief Executive Officer at Priavoid GmbH.“We are particularly encouraged by the favorable safety and tolerability profile and the positive clinical signals observed in cognitive and functional measures. Together with the preliminary biomarker findings, these results also provide encouraging initial support for our first-in-class detangler approach and its broader therapeutic potential. As we continue our comprehensive analyses to determine the next steps for PRI-002, I would like to thank SPRIND for funding this important study and our investors for their continued trust and support.”

PRImus-AD Topline Results

The study enrolled 304 patients with MCI or mild dementia due to AD, randomized 1:1:1 to receive oral PRI-002 at 300 mg or 600 mg daily, or placebo. The trial followed a common-close design, with treatment durations ranging from 48 to 96 weeks, allowing earlier-enrolled patients to receive treatment for longer periods. The study ended for all patients when the last patient reached 48 weeks of treatment.

Safety and tolerability



PRI-002 met the primary safety endpoint across all measures and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in patients with early Alzheimer's disease, supporting its further clinical evaluation.

Unblinded DSMB recommended to stop close ARIA monitoring by centralized MRI reading after first 90 patients and 24 weeks of treatment.

By the end of the study, ARIA-E (edema) was reported as an adverse event by study investigators in 2% of patients receiving 300 mg PRI-002, 0% receiving 600 mg and 1% receiving placebo. ARIA-H (hemorrhage) was observed in 8%, 11,7% and 5% of patients, respectively. The most commonly reported adverse events included headache, nausea and dizziness.

Clinical efficacy

The efficacy analysis was conducted for both the modified intention-to-treat (mITT) population and the per protocol population. Data from both PRI-002 dose groups (300 mg and 600 mg) was pooled for analysis due to highly overlapping plasma concentrations. Overall results showed encouraging signals across measures of cognition and daily functioning:



The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, measured by change from baseline in CDR-SB (Clinical Dementia Rating - Sum of Boxes) at Week 48. At Week 72, exploratory analyses showed a 12% slowing of decline (p=0.459) in the mITT population and 18.8% (p=0.266) in the per protocol population.

Treatment with PRI-002 was associated with a 19.0% slowing of cognitive decline on ADAS-Cog13 (Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale - Cognitive Subscale, 13-item version) compared with placebo at Week 48 (p=0.491) in the mITT population and 23.3% (p=0.383) in the per protocol population. At Week 72, exploratory analyses showed a 26.7% slowing of decline (p=0.102) in the mITT population and 35.9% in the per protocol population (p=0.022), providing an encouraging signal for further investigation. At Week 48, PRI-002 showed a 7.5% difference (p=0.775) favoring treatment over placebo on ADCS-ADL (Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - Activities of Daily Living) in the mITT population and 16.9% (p=0.507) in the per protocol population. Exploratory analyses at Week 72 showed a 27.1% difference favoring PRI-002 (p=0.120) in the mITT population and a 30.4% difference (p=0.080) in the per protocol population, suggesting a potential benefit in preserving patients' ability to perform everyday activities.

“We are encouraged by the clinical signals observed in PRImus-AD, particularly the findings favoring PRI-002 in measures of cognition and daily functioning,” said Prof. Dr. Oliver Peters, Chief Medical Officer of Priavoid.“PRI-002 has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, combined with a convenient oral treatment regimen. For people living with Alzheimer's disease, a treatment that could slow cognitive and functional decline while fitting into their daily lives would contribute to quality of life. We look forward to further exploring these findings and defining the next steps in PRI-002's clinical development.”



Biomarker analyses



Preliminary biomarker observations, including assessments of p-tau181 (phosphorylated tau at threonine 181), are consistent with PRI-002's proposed biological activity showing an increasing change to baseline from the placebo group starting at 24 weeks of treatment. Further evaluation of Alzheimer's disease-related biomarkers and brain volumetric measurements will help clarify the relationship between PRI-002's proposed mechanism of action and the observed clinical findings.

“The PRImus-AD results represent an important milestone and the culmination of years of fundamental research conducted at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Forschungszentrum Jülich. What began as a scientific concept to directly target and disassemble neurotoxic amyloid-beta oligomers has now progressed to clinical evaluation, with encouraging initial findings,” said Prof. Dr. Dieter Willbold, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Priavoid.“The preliminary biomarker findings provide further support for our approach of targeting neurotoxic amyloid-beta oligomers. While we continue our analysis, these initial observations are consistent with PRI-002's proposed biological activity and strengthen our confidence in the therapeutic potential of our detangler platform.”

The encouraging clinical signals, favorable safety profile and preliminary biomarker findings provide a rationale for the ongoing clinical development of PRI-002 as a potentially disease-modifying oral treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Priavoid is conducting comprehensive analyses of the PRImus-AD dataset, including additional assessments of clinical efficacy, safety, Alzheimer's disease-related biomarkers and brain volumetric measurements. The full dataset is expected to be presented at scientific conferences in 2027, with the findings informing the next steps in clinical development, including the potential design of a subsequent study.

The topline data presentation can be accessed here.

About the PRImus-AD Phase 2 trial

PRImus-AD (NCT06182085 ) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of PRI-002 in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. The study enrolled 304 participants aged 55-80 years across 38 clinical sites in six European countries. Participants were randomized 1:1:1 to receive oral PRI-002 at 300 mg or 600 mg daily, or placebo, for 48-96 weeks. Under the common-close design, the study concluded when the last enrolled participant completed the Week 48 visit, allowing earlier participants to receive treatment for longer periods. The primary endpoints included safety and tolerability, assessed through adverse events, serious adverse events and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), and efficacy, measured by change from baseline in CDR-SB at Week 48. Secondary endpoints included cognitive performance, assessed by ADAS-Cog13, activities of daily living, assessed by ADCS-ADL, and additional cognitive measures. Biomarker assessments included Alzheimer's disease-related markers in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, alongside brain volumetric analyses.

PRInnovation GmbH, sponsor of the PRImus-AD trial, is an affiliate of The Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation – SPRIND GmbH.

About PRI-002

PRI-002 is a novel, orally available all-D-peptide candidate based on Priavoid's proprietary detangler platform. The compound is designed to target Aβ oligomers, a key driver associated with AD. In contrast to currently available treatments, PRI-002 is designed to bind neurotoxic Aβ oligomers and promote their disassembly into non-toxic monomers. Through its distinct mode of action, PRI-002 is designed to intervene early in the AD pathway by addressing neurotoxicity at its source while avoiding treatment-mediated immune responses that can trigger serious side effects including ARIA.

About Priavoid

Priavoid's novel class of orally available all-D-peptide therapeutics detangle neurotoxic oligomer species to inhibit and reverse disease-specific protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders. Our lead program, PRI-002, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and encouraging initial efficacy signals that warrant further clinical investigation. Priavoid has built a focused pipeline of detangler compounds that are non-immunogenic and reach their oligomer targets in the brain and inside the affected cells. Our goal is to develop disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying biology of neurodegeneration and drive meaningful clinical benefit for patients.

Priavoid GmbH is a spin-off from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Forschungszentrum Jülich, with Prof. em. Dr. Dr. h.c. Detlev Riesner serving as Seedinvestor and Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

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Priavoid Announces Topline Phase 2 Data for Oral All-D-Peptide PRI-002 in Alzheimer's Disease at CTAD 2026