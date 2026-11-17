MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Automation Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial automation market was valued at USD 207.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 226.50 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 503.40 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during 2026-2036. The report assesses market size, technology adoption, modernization programs, regulatory developments, supply chains, pricing, investment activity, competition, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market coverage includes plant instrumentation, plant-level controls & software, enterprise-level controls, and related integration, maintenance, consulting, and safety services. Key technologies include motors and drives, robots, sensors, machine vision, PLCs, DCS, SCADA, MES, PLM, and ERP. Building automation and HVAC controls, material handling equipment, laboratory instruments, and electrical transmission and distribution equipment are excluded.

Industrial Automation Market Growth Drivers

Global automation demand is strengthening as supplier orders recover, industrial robot installations increase, and manufacturers prioritize software-led modernization. According to World Robotics 2026, the global industrial robot stock rose 9% to a record 5 million units in 2025, supported by more than 600,000 new installations. China accounted for 354,000 installations, representing 59% of the global total.

Supplier performance also indicates improving momentum. ABB reported second-quarter 2026 orders of USD 12.04 billion, up 30%, while Siemens Digital Industries recorded a 12% increase in orders during the first nine months of fiscal 2026. Control software continues to outpace hardware growth, with Rockwell Automation reporting a 19% increase in Software & Control sales during its third fiscal quarter of 2026.

Additional demand is emerging from semiconductor fabs, data centers, warehouse projects, pharmaceutical production, and battery manufacturing. The EU Machinery Regulation (EU) 2023/1230, applicable from January 20, 2027, is also encouraging manufacturers and machine builders to accelerate control system upgrades and recertification programs.

Market constraints include declining robot installations in Japan and several Western European countries, weaker United States private manufacturing construction, tariffs, component cost inflation, limited engineering capacity, and fragmented legacy control infrastructure. Third-party conformity assessment requirements for self-learning safety functions and price competition from Chinese suppliers add further complexity.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Brownfield retrofit & modernization represents the largest opportunity as control systems installed during the 1990s and 2000s approach the end of vendor support. Software-defined & virtualized control, industrial Ethernet & time-sensitive networking, autonomous operation, and hybrid & batch automation are expected to attract significant investment.

Plant instrumentation is expected to hold the largest offering share in 2026 because automated production lines require motors, drives, robots, sensors, and machine vision. Plant-level controls & software are projected to grow the fastest, supported by recurring contracts, higher margins, and rising demand for connected control platforms.

Discrete automation is expected to lead by automation type, reflecting extensive adoption in automotive, electronics, and machinery production. Hybrid & batch automation is forecast to record the highest CAGR as pharmaceutical fill-finish, semiconductor processing, and battery production adopt recipe management, electronic batch records, validated inspection, and production genealogy systems.

Semi-automatic systems are expected to retain the largest share by mode of automation, particularly in brownfield plants with frequent product changeovers and station-level upgrades. Autonomous operation is projected to grow the fastest as manufacturers pursue lights-out production and suppliers expand autonomy-focused portfolios.

By project type, brownfield retrofit & modernization is expected to lead in 2026, while capacity expansion is forecast to grow rapidly due to semiconductor, data center, and warehouse investment. Large enterprises will remain the leading customer group, although small & medium-sized enterprises are expected to register stronger growth through collaborative robots, embedded vision, compact controllers, and lower-cost automation platforms.

Industry and Regional Outlook

Semiconductors & electronics are expected to represent the largest end-use industry in 2026, supported by capital spending on electronics manufacturing, semiconductor production, and data infrastructure. Pharmaceuticals & biotech are projected to grow the fastest as compliance, inspection, batch management, and traceability requirements drive automation investment.

Direct sales are expected to remain the largest sales channel because DCS, enterprise software, and multi-site automation programs require extensive engineering support. System integrators & machine builders are forecast to expand at the highest CAGR as brownfield modernization increases and European machinery regulations prompt equipment redesign and recertification.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial automation market in 2026, supported by extensive manufacturing capacity, smart factory programs, and strong robot deployment. Chinese manufacturers supplied 55% of the robots installed in China during 2025, while installations in India increased 15%.

North America is projected to register the highest regional CAGR during 2026-2036, driven by semiconductor fabs, data centers, warehouse automation, and aging control system upgrades. Europe remains the second-largest market and is positioned to benefit from regulation-led modernization despite weaker robot installations in several major economies. Latin American growth is centered on Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East & Africa benefits from industrial projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside mining and automotive demand in South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial automation market is moderately consolidated. Competition centers on control software, interoperability, functional safety, installed base access, service reach, delivery reliability, and total cost of ownership. Strategic developments include Honeywell's completed aerospace separation in June 2026, ABB's agreed sale of its robotics business to SoftBank Group, ABB's planned Rotork acquisition, and Schneider Electric's agreement to acquire Cognite.

Companies profiled include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KEYENCE Corporation, KUKA GmbH, Cognex Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Festo SE & Co. KG, SMC Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Danfoss A/S, WEG S.A., Nidec Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., and Endress+Hauser Group.

Report Benefits



Delivers global industrial automation market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates order recovery, software growth, Chinese demand, regulation, and modernization investment.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, automation type, architecture, project type, enterprise size, end-use industry, sales channel, and geography.

Assesses software-defined control, autonomous operation, machine vision, and time-sensitive networking.

Benchmarks leading suppliers, competitive positioning, acquisitions, divestitures, and portfolio changes. Supports strategic planning for automation suppliers, manufacturers, system integrators, machine builders, and investors.

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