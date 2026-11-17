MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Endava Plc (NYSE: DAVA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava common stock between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

A securities class action complaint has been instituted against Endava Plc (DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company"), asserting breaches of federal securities statutes. On September 21, 2026, Endava disclosed that its Board of Directors' Audit Committee advised placing Chief Financial Officer Mark Thurston on administrative leave. This action was taken while independent external counsel retained by the Committee conducts an ongoing inquiry, which was launched after the Company's independent auditors expressed concerns regarding how certain supplier and customer contracts, as well as associated accounting issues, were handled. Driven by this announcement, Endava's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") valuation plunged $0.68 per ADR, or 24.37%, settling at $2.11 per ADR on September 22, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Endava Plc stock during the Class Period have until November 30, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Endava Lawsuit

Q: What is the Endava lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 30, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Endava stock drop and on what dates?

A: Endava plc experienced a significant stock decline following an after-hours announcement on September 21, 2026, that its Chief Financial Officer had been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation into the company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements. In response to these disclosures, the price of Endava's American Depositary Shares (ADS) plummeted $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Endava lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and affirmed in periodic filings that the company's internal controls over financial reporting were effective. Specifically, the complaint asserts that Defendants failed to disclose that the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements required additional review, that the company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results, and that there was valid reason to doubt the effectiveness of the company's internal controls and procedures.

Q: What do Endava investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased DAVA common stock during the Class Period (September 4, 2025 through September 21, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Endava shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired DAVA common stock during the Class Period (September 4, 2025 to September 21, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the DAVA lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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