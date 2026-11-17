MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $2,000,000 is due November 29, 2026

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) (“JP3E” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Demora Foundation Inc. (“Demora”), delivered Patriot SMAP v1.0 to Patriot Strategic Metals LLC (“PSM”) under a consolidated $2 million platform development and services program. PSM acknowledged delivery on September 20, 2026, confirming that the program is fully operational. This is a recurring transaction type that Demora executed anticipated to bring a consistent flow of revenues to Demora and JPTE. There are numerous prospects nationally and worldwide that Demora will provide services to greatly enhance the future benefit of each company's operations to grow its future income.

Patriot SMAP, the Strategic Metals Access Program, is an institutional business-to-business platform designed to support strategic metals programs and their integration with real-world-asset (“RWA”) digital infrastructure. Its value lies in bringing physical metals expertise, digital marketplace capabilities and tokenomics structuring into a coordinated framework for commercial counterparties.

The consolidated program includes development and delivery of Patriot SMAP v1.0, PSMX marketplace website management and updates, PSM RWA tokenomics development and structuring, marketplace program coordination, and a delivered integration roadmap. Together, these services provide a foundation for presenting strategic metals opportunities and supporting the development of asset-specific digital programs.

Within the PSMX marketplace, PSM serves as the physical supply and trading specialist, while Demora provides digital infrastructure development and tokenomics services. The initial program covers copper, tungsten, nickel wire, platinum-group-metal and gold-bearing materials and antimony. Individual product offerings remain subject to their respective agreements and approvals.

Demora issued the $2,000,000 invoice on September 20, 2026, with full payment due November 29, 2026, under 70-day credit terms. The Company reported the $2,000,000 as third-quarter 2026 revenue, following its financial statement review, including the assessment of ongoing service obligations and the timing of revenue recognition.

The delivery represents a commercial milestone for Demora's strategic metals digital infrastructure business and supports JP3E's development of services connecting physical assets with digital marketplace capabilities.

The experience gained through the PSM engagement provides the infrastructure for Demora to pursue similar development and services engagements with other strategic metals businesses and asset owners. Potential sources of future revenue include platform customization, website management and updates, RWA tokenomics structuring, and integration support, subject to separate commercial agreements and applicable approvals. Additional engagements could create opportunities for repeat business and ongoing service fees. However, no additional contracts or future revenue are assured by this delivery.

About Demora Foundation

Demora Foundation is a blockchain infrastructure and governance organization focused on institutional Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital asset management, and blockchain-based financial applications.

As a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE), Demora Foundation serves as a strategic technology infrastructure component supporting institutional RWA tokenization, digital settlement, and the K2Global SMB 500 initiative.

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About JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE)

JP3E Holdings Inc. is a Nevada-based holding company operating at the intersection of industrial capital, digital infrastructure, and Real World Asset tokenization. The Company deploys institutional-grade investment vehicles across three strategic pillars: DEMORA Chain (Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure), K2Global SMB 500 (Korean SMB-to-NASDAQ scaling program), and DataVault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT). JP3E Holdings is led by John K. Park, Executive Director, and focuses on bridging Korean industrial and SMB capital with US and global markets through tokenization and digital capital formation.

Corporate Contact

JP3E Holdings Inc.

John K. Park

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

1300 Kuser Road, First Floor

Trenton, NJ 08619, USA

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning payment collection, platform capabilities, potential additional customer engagements, future revenue opportunities and business development. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including payment collection, performance of ongoing service obligations, applicable approvals, and the outcome of the Company's financial statement review or audit. Financial information presented is unaudited. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.