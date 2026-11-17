Based in Greenville, South Carolina, EP+Co is a full-service creative advertising agency with more than 40 years of experience helping brands stay relevant as consumers and culture evolve. Its team brings together strategy, creative, content, digital, production, and experiential expertise. The agency also has a 15,000-square-foot in-house production studio, enabling teams to bring ideas to life with speed, quality, and ingenuity.

“Great creative work starts with understanding people, but the real opportunity is what you do with that insight,” said Kat Shafer, president of EP+Co.“Bond brings an extraordinary knowledge of what drives customer behavior. EP+Co brings the strategic and creative thinking to turn those insights into ideas that move people. Together, we can help brands connect those dots in new and meaningful ways.”

Shafer will continue to lead the agency from their South Carolina headquarters, with the core executive team staying on to continue building the agency's long-standing success. EP+Co's work for ambitious, category-shaping brands demonstrates its ability to deliver integrated creative programs at enterprise scale, while retaining the distinct culture, intuition, and edge that have shaped its work and reputation. Those qualities are central to what makes the agency unique and will remain at the heart of its work. The combined company will help clients move more easily from customer insight to strategy, creative development, and customer engagement.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.