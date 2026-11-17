MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Smart Food Packaging Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global smart food packaging market reached US$ 29.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 54.8 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 9.1%. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by stricter food-safety regulation, food-waste-reduction mandates, and declining costs for sensors and RFID components. These factors are accelerating the adoption of packaging technologies that support product quality, traceability, supply chain visibility, and regulatory compliance.

Asia Pacific maintains global market leadership

Asia Pacific accounted for 38% of the smart food packaging market in 2025, with an estimated value of US$ 11.3 billion. The region's leadership reflects the scale of its food production, processing, retail, and export industries, alongside increasing investment in advanced packaging technologies. North America followed with a 27% market share, while Europe represented 24%.

At the country level, the United States and China are the largest markets covered in the report. The United States generated US$ 6.95 billion in 2025, while China reached US$ 4.85 billion. Growth is expected to remain particularly strong across major Asian economies. India is forecast to record a CAGR of 12.3% through 2032, making it the fastest-growing country market, followed by China with a projected CAGR of 10.5%.

Active Packaging leads technology adoption

Active Packaging was the largest technology segment in 2025, accounting for 46% of global revenue. Intelligent Packaging held a 34% share, while Modified Atmosphere Packaging represented the remaining 20%. The report indicates that the convergence of active and intelligent formats will be an important influence on future product development as packaging manufacturers respond to demand for improved monitoring, protection, traceability, and consumer engagement.

Plastic remained the leading packaging substrate, representing 52% of the market. However, paper-based formats are gaining share as sustainability regulation and packaging policies place greater emphasis on alternative materials. Bio-based substrates are also expected to become increasingly important as suppliers develop solutions that balance functional performance, regulatory requirements, and environmental objectives.

Competitive landscape remains moderately fragmented

The smart food packaging market features a mix of multinational packaging companies, technology providers, regional converters, and component suppliers. Amcor plc led the market with an 11.5% share in 2025, followed by Tetra Pak at 9.6% and Sealed Air Corporation at 7.3%.

Other prominent participants include Mondi Group, Avery Dennison, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, and Berry Global. The remaining market share is distributed among regional businesses and specialist suppliers, creating a competitive environment in which material innovation, digital capabilities, production scale, and customer-specific packaging solutions are central to differentiation.

Digitalization and sustainable materials shape future growth

QR-driven digital product passports, connected packaging capabilities, and the integration of active and intelligent technologies are expected to define the next stage of smart food packaging market growth. These developments are likely to support stronger product authentication, traceability, data access, and supply chain transparency.

With global revenue forecast to increase by US$ 25 billion between 2025 and 2032, the market presents significant opportunities for packaging manufacturers, material suppliers, sensor producers, RFID component companies, and digital platform providers. Asia Pacific is positioned to remain the largest regional market, while rapid expansion in India and China is expected to influence investment priorities and competitive strategies through 2032.

Companies featured in the report:



Amcor plc

Tetra Pak (Tetra Laval)

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Berry Global Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

DS Smith plc CCL Industries Inc.

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