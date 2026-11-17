MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-depth financial reporting helps support Hiring Client decisions at contractor selection and throughout the relationship

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, expanded its Financial Intelligence Offering within ISNetworld®. The enhancements provide in-depth financial reporting in addition to third-party financial risk ratings and continuous monitoring already available to Hiring Clients. The new reporting combines data from Creditsafe and other independent providers with contractor-reported information to provide the details behind financial risk flags, helping Hiring Clients ask the right questions and decide when further review is warranted.

For Nutrien, an ISNetworld Hiring Client since 2008, a single financial risk flag helped prevent a costly project award. While evaluating contractors for a major capital project, Nutrien's team spotted the flag on a prequalified bidder. A closer look uncovered significant financial distress, and Nutrien factored those findings into its award decision. Months later, the bidder filed for bankruptcy.

“Insight into financial stability is important because it helps us anticipate challenges related to funding, procurement, and safety performance,” said CJ Preston, Contractor Safety & Management System Advisor at Nutrien.

By leveraging the financial information available within contractors' records in ISNetworld, Hiring Clients can weigh financial standing alongside safety performance, insurance coverage, qualification status, and compliance history and apply internal review criteria.

“A contractor's financial health belongs in the same conversation as its safety records and insurance coverage,” said Joe Schloesser, Senior Vice President Technical Services, ISN.“With in-depth financial reporting in ISNetworld, ISN helps provide Hiring Clients the full picture beyond contractor selection, throughout the relationship.”

Contractors can also view financial risk information in ISNetworld to understand how financial risk is assessed and to keep company information current. Financial Intelligence is available at no additional fee to Hiring Clients and contractors, helping ISN customers address financial concerns before projects or working relationships are affected.

To learn more about ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

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