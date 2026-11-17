MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired NVIDIA common stock between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On November 8, 2026, NVIDIA Corporation announced that its Board of Directors had initiated an independent investigation overseen by a committee of independent directors and outside counsel, following disclosures that co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang had been intimate with a business executive whom U.S. intelligence determined to be a Chinese intelligence asset (identified in reports as Alice Huang). The investigation seeks to examine all available information regarding national security and company secrets. Following this revelation and the related news, NVIDIA's stock price fell $7.97 per share, or 4.27%, to close at $178.67 on November 9, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on NVIDIA Corporation stock during the Class Period have until January 8, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVIDIA Lawsuit

Q: What is the NVIDIA lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 8, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did NVIDIA stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the public disclosure of the Board's investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset over the weekend, NVIDIA's common stock fell by $7.97 per share, or 4.27%, to close at $178.67 per share on November 9, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NVIDIA lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, compliance, and relationship with Megaspeed International (a Singapore-based data center company linked to the executive in question). Specifically, Defendants falsely characterized NVIDIA's interactions and dealings with Megaspeed as "normal and not unusual," while concealing that CEO Jensen Huang was involved in a personal relationship with a suspected Chinese spy linked to the firm, thereby omitting material risks concerning export controls, national security scrutiny, and reputational harm.

Q: What do NVIDIA investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased NVDA common stock during the Class Period (October 9, 2025 through November 8, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my NVIDIA shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired NVDA common stock during the Class Period (October 9, 2025 to November 8, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the NVIDIA lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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