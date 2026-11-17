MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize AI, digital twins, robotics and intelligent supply chains to boost innovation, efficiency, patient-centric care and sustainable manufacturing.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharma 5.0 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pharma 5.0 market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.4 billion in 2026 to USD 37.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by accelerated digital transformation across pharmaceutical research, manufacturing, quality management, and supply chain operations.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations are increasing investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Generative AI, Digital Twin & Process Simulation Technologies, Genomics & Multi-omics Technologies, Advanced Robotics, Intelligent Supply Chain Technologies, and Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies. These capabilities are enabling faster drug development, greater manufacturing precision, improved resource utilization, and more patient-centric care.

North America led the global Pharma 5.0 market with a revenue share of 43.1% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects its advanced pharmaceutical ecosystem, established digital infrastructure, substantial research and development investment, and early adoption of AI-enabled platforms and smart manufacturing systems. Continued investment by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CDMOs, CROs, and research institutions is expected to support regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis across major market segments from 2021 to 2033. The assessment covers type, technology, application, end-use, and region, enabling stakeholders to evaluate emerging opportunities and changing investment priorities.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Software and Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Generative AI; Digital Twin & Process Simulation Technologies; Genomics & Multi-omics Technologies; Advanced Robotics; Intelligent Supply Chain Technologies; Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies; and Others (AR, VR, MR, Connected Workforce Technologies)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Drug Discovery & Development; Smart Manufacturing & Process Optimization; Personalized Medicine Development & Manufacturing; Supply Chain Management & Logistics; Quality Management & Regulatory Compliance; and Sustainability & Resource Optimization End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033): Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, CDMOs, CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes

Software platforms are becoming increasingly important as life sciences organizations integrate data, automate workflows, strengthen regulatory processes, and improve decision-making. Services also remain essential for implementation, system integration, consulting, maintenance, and workforce enablement. Across applications, Drug Discovery & Development and Smart Manufacturing & Process Optimization are expected to benefit from growing demand for faster innovation and more resilient production environments.

Regional Market Coverage

The report evaluates the Pharma 5.0 market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Asia Pacific presents notable growth potential as pharmaceutical manufacturing expands and companies modernize research, production, and logistics infrastructure. Europe continues to advance digital and sustainable manufacturing initiatives, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) offer developing opportunities connected to healthcare investment, production capacity, and technology adoption.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Assess market size, growth patterns, and revenue opportunities across major segments and regions.

Competitive Landscape: Review the market presence, strategic direction, and innovation priorities of key participants.

Future Trends: Identify technologies, applications, and business drivers expected to influence Pharma 5.0 market growth through 2033. Actionable Recommendations: Apply market intelligence to investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and revenue expansion.

The report supports effective decision-making through market estimates, segment forecasts, regional revenue analysis, growth opportunity identification, trend assessment, competition strategy, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking. These insights can help organizations evaluate technology investments, prioritize high-growth applications, strengthen operational strategies, and respond to the evolving requirements of the global pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Type Segment

1.1.1.2. Technology Segment

1.1.1.3. Application Segment

1.1.1.4. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Expansion of Digital Twins and Simulation Technologies

3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of AI and Generative AI

3.2.1.3. Advancements in Genomics and Multi-Omics Technologies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

3.2.2.2. Complex Regulatory Requirements For AI-Driven Technologies

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Economic landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pharma 5.0 Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pharma 5.0 Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Generative AI

5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Digital Twin & Process Simulation Technologies

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Genomics & Multi-omics Technologies

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Advanced Robotics

5.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Intelligent Supply Chain Technologies

5.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies

5.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Others (AR, VR, MR, Connected Workforce Technologies)

5.9.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pharma 5.0 Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Drug Discovery & Development

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Smart Manufacturing & Process Optimization

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Personalized Medicine Development & Manufacturing

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Supply Chain Management & Logistics

6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Quality Management & Regulatory Compliance

6.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Sustainability & Resource Optimization

6.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pharma 5.0 Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Biotechnology Companies

7.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. CDMOs

7.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. CROs

7.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Academic & Research Institutes

7.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Pharma 5.0 Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.2. U.S.

8.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.2.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.2.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.2.2.4. U.S. Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.3. Canada

8.2.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.2.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.2.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.2.3.4. Canada Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.2.4. Mexico

8.2.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.2.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.2.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.2.4.4. Mexico Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Europe Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. UK

8.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.2.4. UK Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.3.4. Germany Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.4. France

8.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.4.4. France Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.5.4. Italy Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.6. Spain

8.3.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.6.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.6.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.6.4. Spain Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.7. Denmark

8.3.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.7.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.7.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.7.4. Denmark Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.8. Sweden

8.3.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.8.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.8.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.8.4. Sweden Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.9. Norway

8.3.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.9.2. Competitive Scenario

8.3.9.3. Regulatory Framework

8.3.9.4. Norway Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Asia Pacific Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.2.4. Japan Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.3. China

8.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.3.4. China Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.4. India

8.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.4.4. India Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.5.4. Australia Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.6. Thailand

8.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.6.4. Thailand Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4.7. South Korea

8.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

8.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

8.4.7.4. South Korea Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Latin America Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.2.4. Brazil Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.3. Argentina

8.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.5.3.4. Argentina Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. MEA

8.6.1. MEA Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. South Africa

8.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.2.4. South Africa Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.3.4. Saudi Arabia Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.4. UAE

8.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.4.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.4.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.4.4. UAE Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.5. Kuwait

8.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.6.5.2. Competitive Scenario

8.6.5.3. Regulatory Framework

8.6.5.4. Kuwait Pharma 5.0 Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. NVIDIA Corporation

9.4.1.1. Overview

9.4.1.2. Financial Performance

9.4.1.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. Microsoft

9.4.2.1. Overview

9.4.2.2. Financial Performance

9.4.2.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.3. Siemens

9.4.3.1. Overview

9.4.3.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.4. Dassault Systemes

9.4.4.1. Overview

9.4.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.4.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.5. Illumina, Inc.

9.4.5.1. Overview

9.4.5.2. Financial Performance

9.4.5.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.4.6.1. Overview

9.4.6.2. Financial Performance

9.4.6.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.7. ABB

9.4.7.1. Overview

9.4.7.2. Financial Performance

9.4.7.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.8. SAP SE

9.4.8.1. Overview

9.4.8.2. Financial Performance

9.4.8.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.9. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Acquired by Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

9.4.9.1. Overview

9.4.9.2. Financial Performance

9.4.9.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.10. IBM

9.4.10.1. Overview

9.4.10.2. Financial Performance

9.4.10.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.11. IQVIA Inc.

9.4.11.1. Overview

9.4.11.2. Financial Performance

9.4.11.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.12. Merck KGaA

9.4.12.1. Overview

9.4.12.2. Financial Performance

9.4.12.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.13. Relay Therapeutics

9.4.13.1. Overview

9.4.13.2. Financial Performance

9.4.13.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.14. Certara

9.4.14.1. Overview

9.4.14.2. Financial Performance

9.4.14.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.15. XtalPi

9.4.15.1. Overview

9.4.15.2. Financial Performance

9.4.15.3. Product/Service Benchmarking

9.4.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [124]

List of Figures [71]

Companies Featured



NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Siemens

Dassault Systemes

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ABB

SAP SE

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Acquired By Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

IBM

IQVIA Inc.

Merck KGaA

Relay Therapeutics

Certara XtalPi

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