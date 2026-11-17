MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cancer burden drives tissue-based diagnostics, while digital, molecular, and AI-enabled pathology create opportunities across applications and regions.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anatomic Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Services, Technology, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anatomic pathology market was valued at USD 38.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 41.57 billion in 2026 to USD 71.68 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38.84%.

The rising global incidence of cancer is a major factor driving anatomic pathology market growth. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on tissue-based diagnostics for cancer detection, classification, staging, prognosis, and therapeutic decision-making. This demand is supporting greater adoption of advanced pathology instruments, consumables, digital platforms, molecular technologies, and specialized diagnostic services.

Innovation across digital pathology, whole slide imaging, molecular pathology, and AI-enabled Pathology is also strengthening the market outlook. These technologies are helping pathology laboratories improve workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, case management, and collaboration. Continued investment in hospital infrastructure, diagnostic laboratory capacity, oncology research, and drug development is expected to create additional opportunities for market participants through 2033.

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is assessed by product & service, technology, application, end use, and region.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Instruments, including Microtomes & Cryostat, Tissue Processors, Automatic Stainers, Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners, and Other Products

Consumables, including Reagents & Antibodies, Probes & Kits, and Others Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Histopathology

Cytopathology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology

Molecular Pathology AI-enabled Pathology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development Others

Disease diagnosis remains a central application area, supported by the essential role of anatomic pathology in oncology and other complex disease categories. Drug discovery and development also represent an important growth opportunity as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations use pathology capabilities for biomarker analysis, translational research, patient stratification, and clinical development.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories Others

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are key users of anatomic pathology products and services due to sustained diagnostic volumes and growing requirements for timely, high-quality tissue analysis. Research laboratories contribute to demand through oncology studies, biomarker programs, molecular research, and therapy development.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

North America's leading position reflects its established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong cancer research ecosystem, and concentration of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and life sciences companies. Meanwhile, expanding healthcare investment, laboratory modernization, and increasing cancer testing demand are expected to support anatomic pathology market development across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Product Segment

1.1.1.2. Application Segment

1.1.1.3. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.3.1. Objectives

1.3.2. Objective - 1

1.3.3. Objective - 2

1.3.4. Objective - 3

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. Internal Database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information or Data Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Validation

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product & Application Snapshot

2.3. Technology End Use Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Global Cancer Burden and Increasing Biopsy Volumes

3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine and Biomarker-based Diagnostics

3.2.1.3. Accelerating Adoption of Digital Pathology and AI-enabled Diagnostic Workflows

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Infrastructure and Workflow Modernization Costs Across Pathology Laboratories

3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory and Validation Requirements for Advanced Pathology Technologies

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Anatomic Pathology Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1. Instruments

4.1.1.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.2. Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes

4.1.1.2.1. Microtomes & Cryostat Microtomes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.3. Tissue Processors

4.1.1.3.1. Tissue Processors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.4. Automatic Strainers

4.1.1.4.1. Automatic Strainers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.5. Whole Sliding Imaging Scanners

4.1.1.5.1. Whole Sliding Imaging Scanners Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.6. Other Products

4.1.1.6.1. Other Products Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.2. Consumables

4.1.2.1. Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.2.2. Antibodies & Reagents

4.1.2.2.1. Antibodies & Reagents Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.2.3. Probes & Kits

4.1.2.3.1. Probes & Kits Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.2.4. Others

4.1.2.4.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1.3. Services

4.1.3.1. Services Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Anatomic Pathology Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.1.1. Histopathology

5.1.1.1. Histopathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.2. Cytopathology

5.1.2.1. Cytopathology Microtomes Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

5.1.3.1. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.4. In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.4.1. In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.5. Digital Pathology

5.1.5.1. Digital Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.6. Molecular Pathology

5.1.6.1. Molecular Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1.7. AI-enabled Pathology

5.1.7.1. AI-enabled Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Anatomic Pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Disease Diagnosis

6.2.1. Disease Diagnosis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Drug Discovery & Development

6.3.1. Drug Discovery & Development Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Other

6.4.1. Other Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. End Use Business Analysis

7.1. Hospitals

7.1.1. Hospitals Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.2.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Research Laboratories

7.3.1. Research Laboratories Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Anatomical Pathology Market Share By Region, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Regional and Country Analysis Framework

8.2.1. Regional SWOT Analysis

8.2.2. Country-level analysis covering Key Country Dynamics, Target Disease Prevalence, Competitive Scenario, and Regulatory Framework

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. U.S. Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. Mexico Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Canada Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. UK Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Germany Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. Spain Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.5. France Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.6. Italy Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.7. Denmark Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.8. Sweden Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.9. Norway Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Japan Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. China Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.4. India Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.5. South Korea Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.6. Australia Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.7. Thailand Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Brazil Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.3. Argentina Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. MEA Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.2. South Africa Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.3. UAE Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.4. Saudi Arabia Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.5. Kuwait Anatomical Pathology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Company profile framework covering Overview, Financial Performance (Net Revenue/Sales/EBITDA/Gross Profit), Technology Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. Danaher

9.4.3. PHC Holdings Corporation

9.4.4. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

9.4.5. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.4.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.4.7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4.8. Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

9.4.9. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

9.4.10. BioGenex

9.4.11. Bio SB

List of Tables [97]

List of Figures [66]

Companies Featured



Danaher

PHC Holdings Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

BioGenex Bio SB

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