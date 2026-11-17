MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LULU shareholders absorbed sequential earnings-day selloffs of 8.5% and 17.4%, each following a respective guidance cut, which the lawsuit alleges exposed a brand and traffic slump that management had downplayed

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) of a pending securities class action covering purchases between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LULU fell $10.69 (8.56%) to close at $114.23 on June 5, 2026. It then reportedly dropped $21.16 (17.38%) to $100.61 on September 4, 2026, a combined $31.85 per share across two trading sessions. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by January 4, 2027.

Two Earnings Nights, Two Selloffs

Each decline followed a post-market earnings report that lowered Lululemon's FY 2026 outlook. After the June 4 report, Bloomberg News wrote that shares "tumbled to their lowest level in eight years." The September 3 report added a Q2 revenue figure of approximately $2.42 billion, roughly $40 million below consensus, alongside a second guidance cut.

As set forth in the complaint, shares kept trading at artificially inflated prices through the summer. During that period, management allegedly continued to downplay the scope of the brand and traffic problems and the feasibility of its revised guidance.

What the Market Signaled Between June and September



Wall Street cut price targets after the June disclosures, including UBS ($153 to $124), Stifel ($176 to $134), and Telsey Advisory Group ($175 to $122).

BTIG downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and BNP Paribas moved to underperform from neutral.

The complaint's figures imply that LULU climbed back to about $121.77 before the September report. Investors who bought during the summer paid prices that, it is alleged, still carried inflation. The September decline of $21.16 per share was nearly double the June drop of $10.69.

"Investors who bought Lululemon shares after the June guidance cut may reasonably have believed the market had absorbed the bad news, yet the complaint alleges a far larger $21.16 decline was still to come. We are examining whether shareholders received an accurate picture of the business during that window." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Purchasers who acquired LULU at any point in the Class Period, including the months between the two selloffs, may be eligible whether or not they still hold their shares.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LULU Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the LULU lawsuit? A: The complaint names Lululemon Athletica Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the LULU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026. Shares fell approximately 17.38% after the Company disclosed second-quarter 2026 revenue below consensus estimates and a second reduction to its FY 2026 guidance, citing continued negative brand commentary and an inconsistent response to product launches. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the LULU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LULU stock or securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my LULU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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