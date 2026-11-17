MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SoFi Tech Solutions and Paymentology are named Overall Leaders as instant issuance emerges as a key feature of next-generation customer experiences

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research has released its 2026 Digital Issuance Provider Scorecard, evaluating five digital issuance products across 25 criteria in three categories: features and functionality, supported technology options, and customer service.

i2c earned Best in Class for unifying the full card-issuing process on a flexible platform. Its broad card and wallet capabilities, implementation in under a month, and frequent software updates help providers launch and adapt their programs quickly.

SoFi Tech Solutions and Paymentology were named Overall Leaders. SoFi stood out by combining broad card-lifecycle support with strong security and personalization, while Paymentology paired digital-first issuance with rapid implementation and global reach.

Javelin Strategy & Research found that 29% of North American consumers opened a checking account in the past 12 months. Among them, 70% had immediate access to a digital debit card, and more than half opened their account entirely online with a traditional bank.

“Today's consumers expect immediate access to spending power the moment they open an account, making modernized issuance a critical capability for financial institutions,” said Ben Danner, Senior Analyst, Debit at Javelin Strategy & Research.

Digital issuance can also make card management more responsive. Push provisioning lets customers add cards to supported mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. If a card is lost or compromised, issuers can provide replacement credentials digitally; when those credentials are tokenized, transactions use a unique token in place instead of the card number, helping protect sensitive payment data.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of Escalent, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin's independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com.

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