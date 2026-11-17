MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The Kinross Performance Gap. The miner reported it was "on track" for 2.0 million ounces of annual gold output, then cut its 2026 and 2027 outlook to as low as 1.84 million ounces, and a pending securities action has been filed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the promise-versus-reality gap at the center of a securities fraud class action pending against Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) on behalf of investors who purchased shares between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Kinross projected 2.0 million attributable gold equivalent ounces a year. On September 23, 2026, it lowered its 2026 and 2027 outlook to approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million, a shortfall of 140,000 to 160,000 ounces per year against the original target, and KGC shares closed at $24.42 the next day, down $3.20 from $27.62, a one-day loss of approximately 11.59%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 5, 2027.

The Promise: 2.0 Million Ounces a Year Through 2028

In its February 18, 2026 results, the company projected 2.0 million attributable ounces (+/- 5%) for 2026 and the same level for each of 2027 and 2028. The April 29 and July 29 quarterly releases each carried a headline bullet reading "On track to meet annual guidance." On April 30, management said the second half was "expected to be slightly higher than the first half to meet our full year production guidance."

The Reality, Measured in Ounces

Results revealed a different trajectory. The September 23 Operational and Return of Capital Update cited unprecedented winter weather and higher copper grades at La Coipa, along with lower mining rates, grades and recoveries at Round Mountain Phase S. It also stated that the lower mill grade and recoveries "result in a loss of production versus prior estimates."



2026 output: projected at 2.0 million ounces (+/- 5%); now approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million

2027 output: projected to hold at 2.0 million; cut to the same reduced range

Guidance floor: the low end of the band was 1.9 million ounces; the new outlook sits 2% to 3% below it

Two-year gap: roughly 280,000 to 320,000 ounces versus the original annual target Second half: projected to edge above the first half; instead, guidance was lowered mid-quarter

Kinross Promise-Reality Gap at the Core of the Securities Fraud Claims

The action, pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, contends this gap may have existed well before September. Plaintiffs allege Kinross lacked the resources and operational capability to reach 2.0 million ounces without slowing ore recovery, and did not disclose the dilution risk tied to larger tools and machinery in use at Round Mountain Phase S. As alleged, purchasers paid prices that reflected the promise rather than the reality.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Kinross kept reporting it was on track for 2.0 million ounces while undisclosed dilution problems at Round Mountain Phase S were already weighing on output," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the KGC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the KGC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Kinross Gold Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to deliver approximately 2.0 million attributable gold equivalent ounces per year for 2026 through 2028, and regarding dilution risks at Round Mountain Phase S, during the Class Period. When the September 23, 2026 reduction of 2026 and 2027 production guidance to approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million ounces was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Kinross Gold Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 18, 2026 to September 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the KGC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do KGC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my KGC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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