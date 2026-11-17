MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: The lawsuit names Chemours CEO Denise Dignam and CFO Shane Hostetter as control persons over statements that allegedly overstated Opteon aftermarket demand. It also alleges that the two executives sold more than $485,000 of company stock during the Class Period

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) that the company's chief executive and chief financial officer are named as individual defendants in a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 20, 2026 through August 4, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Chemours shares fell $3.34, or 18.63%, on August 5, 2026, after the company lowered its full-year outlook. The securities action alleges that the two executives sold a combined 26,671 Chemours shares during the Class Period for more than $485,000 in proceeds. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 7, 2026.

The CEO and CFO Named in the Chemours Action

Denise Dignam has served as President and Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times. Shane Hostetter has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer over the same period. Both spoke for Chemours on Class Period earnings calls during the time when, as claimed, the company materially overstated aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerants and did not disclose that overselling in 2025 had left the channel oversupplied. Plaintiffs contend that the 2026 guidance the two officers stood behind was unreliable as a result.

CEO and CFO Securities Liability: Alleged Section 20(a) Control Person Claims

The complaint asserts a Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claim against all defendants. It also seeks Section 20(a) remedies, which can hold officers who controlled a company responsible for its alleged misstatements.



Authority over disclosures: Dignam and Hostetter allegedly had the power to control the contents of Chemours's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications.

Opportunity to correct: Each executive allegedly received the challenged filings and releases before or shortly after they were issued. The complaint alleges that each could have prevented them or caused them to be corrected.

Nonpublic information: Their positions allegedly gave them access to material information about the business that investors did not have.

Certification duties: Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 require a public company's CEO and CFO to personally certify its periodic SEC reports. These are the kinds of filings the complaint alleges these two officers controlled. Class Period stock sales: Dignam sold 23,439 shares for $426,876 and Hostetter sold 3,232 shares for $58,951.70. The complaint cites these sales as evidence of motive and opportunity.

The Accountability Question for CC Shareholders

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint alleges that Chemours's CEO and CFO reaffirmed the 2026 outlook while aftermarket demand for Opteon refrigerants was weakening. Shareholders who bought during the Class Period deserve to have those allegations tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: What is the CC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Shares fell approximately 18.63% after the Company reported its second quarter 2026 results and lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance. On the same occasion, the Company stated that aftermarket customers had built additional Opteon inventory heading into 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the CC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CC lawsuit? A: The complaint names The Chemours Company and individual defendants Denise Dignam and Shane Hostetter. Both are senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do CC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, these cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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