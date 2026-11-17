Global Immunoassay Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Precision Medicine And Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Drive 4.63% CAGR Toward USD 40.25 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$28.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$40.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Immunoassay Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.1.1. Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
3.3.1.2. Increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics
3.3.1.3. Growing demand for portable and automated immunoassays
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3.2.1. Lower detection limit
3.3.2.2. Limitations associated with immunoassay techniques
3.4. Immunoassay Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers
3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers
3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution
3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants
3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.2.1. Political landscape
3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape
3.4.2.3. Technological landscape
3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape
3.4.2.5. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Immunoassay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Immunoassay Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product (USD Million), 2025 & 2033
4.3. Assays, Kits, and Reagents
4.3.1. ELISA Reagents & Kits
4.3.2. Rapid Tests Reagents & Kits
4.3.3. ELISPOT Reagents & Kits
4.3.4. Western Blot Reagents & Kits
4.3.5. Other Reagents & Kits
4.4. Analyzers/Instruments
4.4.1. Open Ended Systems
4.4.2. Closed Ended Systems
4.5. Software and Services
4.6. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts for Product Segments, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Immunoassay Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Immunoassay Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.2. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application (USD Million), 2025 & 2033
5.3. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
5.4. Oncology
5.5. Cardiology
5.6. Endocrinology
5.7. Infectious Disease Testing
5.8. Autoimmune Diseases
5.9. Others
5.10. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts for Application Segments, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Immunoassay Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Immunoassay Market: Technology Movement Analysis
6.2. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Technology (USD Million), 2025 & 2033
6.3. Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
6.4. Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)
6.4.1. Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA)
6.4.2. Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)
6.5. Rapid Test
6.6. Others
6.7. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts for Technology Segments, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Immunoassay Market: Specimen Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Immunoassay Market: Specimen Movement Analysis
7.2. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Specimen (USD Million), 2025 & 2033
7.3. Blood
7.4. Saliva
7.5. Urine
7.6. Others
7.7. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts for Specimen Segments, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Immunoassay Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Immunoassay Market: End-use Movement Analysis
8.2. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End Use (USD Million), 2025 & 2033
8.3. Hospitals
8.4. Blood Banks
8.5. Clinical Laboratories
8.6. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
8.7. Academic Research Centers
8.8. Others
8.9. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts for End Use Segments, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Immunoassay Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Immunoassay Market Share, By Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
9.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.3. Country Analysis Framework
9.3.1. Key Country Dynamics
9.3.2. Target Disease Prevalence
9.3.3. Competitive Scenario
9.3.4. Regulatory Framework
9.3.5. Reimbursement Scenario
9.4. North America
9.4.1. U.S.
9.4.2. Canada
9.4.3. Mexico
9.5. Europe
9.5.1. UK
9.5.2. Germany
9.5.3. France
9.5.4. Italy
9.5.5. Spain
9.5.6. Denmark
9.5.7. Sweden
9.5.8. Norway
9.6. Asia Pacific
9.6.1. Japan
9.6.2. China
9.6.3. India
9.6.4. Australia
9.6.5. South Korea
9.6.6. Thailand
9.7. Latin America
9.7.1. Brazil
9.7.2. Argentina
9.8. Middle East and Africa
9.8.1. South Africa
9.8.2. Saudi Arabia
9.8.3. UAE
9.8.4. Kuwait
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company Categorization
10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.4. Company Profile Framework
10.4.1. Participant's Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Abbott
10.6. Siemens Healthineers AG
10.7. Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)
10.8. bioMerieux SA
10.9. Quidel Corporation
10.10. Sysmex Corporation
10.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
10.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
10.13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
10.14. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
10.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
List of Tables [152]
List of Figures [104]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Siemens Healthineers Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) bioMerieux SA Quidel Corporation Sysmex Corporation Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Becton, Dickinson, and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
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