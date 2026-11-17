Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunoassay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Technology, Application, End-use, Specimen, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market was valued at an estimated USD 28.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 40.25 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for precision medicine, targeted therapies, advanced diagnostic testing, and biomarker-based treatment selection.

Immunoassays are increasingly important in personalized medicine because they enable healthcare professionals to identify biomarkers associated with patient responses to specific therapies. Their use supports more informed treatment decisions, improves therapeutic efficacy, and reduces the risk of adverse effects. The continued shift from a one-size-fits-all treatment model toward individualized care is therefore expected to remain a significant driver of immunoassay market growth.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, endocrine conditions, and infectious diseases is also strengthening demand for immunoassay technologies. Oncology and cardiology applications are benefiting from the need for earlier disease detection, treatment monitoring, and patient stratification. In addition, therapeutic drug monitoring is gaining importance as healthcare providers seek to optimize dosage, evaluate treatment response, and improve clinical outcomes.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are incorporating immunoassays into drug discovery and development pipelines to support biomarker validation, clinical trial design, safety assessment, and therapeutic monitoring. This integration can improve the probability of successful drug development while accelerating the advancement of novel therapeutics. Continued investment in automated analyzers, high-performance reagents, rapid testing platforms, and laboratory software is expected to create further opportunities across the global immunoassay market.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market analysis is organized by product, application, technology, specimen, end-use, and region.



Product: Reagents & Kits, including ELISA Reagents & Kits, Rapid Tests Reagents & Kits, ELISPOT Reagents & Kits, Western Blot Reagents & Kits, and Other Reagents & Kits; Analyzers/Instruments, including Open-Ended Systems and Closed-Ended Systems; and Software & Services.

Application: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Diseases, and Others.

Technology: Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA), Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA), Rapid Test, and Others.

Specimen: Blood, Saliva, Urine, and Others. End-use: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Academic Research Centers, and Others.

Regional Market Coverage

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America and Europe remain important markets due to established diagnostic infrastructure, extensive clinical research activity, and strong adoption of precision medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer notable growth opportunities as healthcare investment increases, laboratory capacity expands, and demand rises for advanced diagnostic technologies. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also positioned for development as access to testing improves and public and private healthcare systems modernize.

Overall, growing demand for accurate diagnostics, biomarker-guided therapies, automated testing, and personalized treatment strategies is expected to support steady global immunoassay market expansion through 2033.

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