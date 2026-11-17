MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Everest's SEC filings described committee-reviewed casualty reserves and careful monitoring of risk concentrations. The Exchange Act lawsuit contends those disclosures masked reserve shortfalls that later required roughly $2.2 billion in charges.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) that a securities class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 on behalf of purchasers of Everest common stock between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Everest reported $24.604 billion in loss and loss adjustment expense reserves at year-end 2023. It then recorded roughly $2.2 billion in reserve charges: $1.7 billion announced January 27, 2025, and $478 million in net unfavorable development disclosed October 27, 2025. After the October disclosure, EG shares fell $39.07, or 11.4%, to close at $304.91 on October 28, 2025.

IMPORTANT DATE: December 27, 2026 is the deadline to ask the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff.

What Everest's 2023 Form 10-K Said About Reserve Controls

Everest filed its annual report with the SEC on February 28, 2024. The report described reserves as "management's best estimate of the Company's ultimate liability." It said that estimate was built with actuarial, underwriting, claims, legal, and finance input, approved by segment reserve committees, and reviewed by the Chief Reserving Actuary.

The same filing stated that Everest "carefully monitors its mix of business across all operations to seek to avoid unacceptable geographic or other risk concentrations." The complaint alleges that Everest instead remained concentrated in casualty lines exposed to social inflation, underpriced portions of that business, and carried insufficient reserves.

Alleged Reporting Failures in the Everest Securities Action

The lawsuit contends that accounting rules required Everest to evaluate developing claims data at each reporting date. When a reserve increase was warranted, Everest had to record it as an expense. As alleged, the Company fell short in several ways:



Delayed reserve recognition: Reserves for accident years 2020 through 2024 allegedly were not strengthened on a timely basis, which understated liabilities and expenses.

Earnings at issue: The complaint challenges reported results such as 2023 net income of $2.517 billion, or $60.19 per diluted share. It asserts that insufficient reserves overstated Everest's earnings.

Incentive metric: Everest reported a 23.1% operating return on equity for 2023, a measure tied to executive incentive compensation.

Margin disclosures: Everest stated that reserves were booked at management's best estimate plus a margin. The complaint alleges those statements did not reflect deficiencies that later forced charges in January and October 2025. Outside protection: Addressing the alleged shortfall required a $1.2 billion adverse development cover on approximately $5.4 billion of reserves.



"Everest's annual report presented its reserves as management's best estimate, vetted by committees and actuarial review, yet the Company later recorded roughly $2.2 billion in charges. The complaint raises serious questions about whether those SEC disclosures accurately described the condition of the casualty book when investors were buying shares." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EG Lawsuit

Q: What is the EG class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025. Shares fell approximately 11.4% after the Company disclosed $478 million in net unfavorable prior year reserve development and a $1.2 billion adverse development cover. Everest also disclosed the transfer to AIG of renewal rights for businesses generating approximately $2 billion in annual premiums. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the EG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EG stock or securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the EG class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do EG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my EG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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