Global Education Technology (Edtech) Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 AI-Powered Learning Fuels 10.8% CAGR And A $437.54 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$187.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$437.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Education Technology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Global Education Technology Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Supplier Power
3.4.2. Buyer Power
3.4.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.1. Political Landscape
3.5.2. Economic Landscape
3.5.3. Social Landscape
3.5.4. Technological Landscape
3.5.5. Environmental Landscape
3.5.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Education Technology Market: Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. EdTech Market: Sector Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Preschool
4.3.1. Preschool Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. K-12
4.4.1. K-12 Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Higher Education
4.5.1. Higher Education Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Education Technology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. EdTech Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Business
5.3.1. Business Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Consumer
5.4.1. Consumer Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Education Technology Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. EdTech Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Hardware
6.3.1. Hardware Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Software
6.4.1. Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Content
6.5.1. Content Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Education Technology Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. EdTech Market: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Cloud
7.3.1. Cloud Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. On-Premises
7.4.1. On-Premises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Education Technology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. EdTech Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America EdTech Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe EdTech Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.4. France
8.3.5. Sweden
8.3.6. Austria
8.3.7. Switzerland
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific EdTech Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. Japan
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. Australia
8.4.6. South Korea
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America EdTech Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.4. Colombia
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.6.1. Middle East and Africa EdTech Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. KSA
8.6.3. UAE
8.6.4. South Africa
8.6.5. Israel
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
9.2. Company Categorization
9.3. Company Market Positioning
9.4. Company Market Share Analysis
9.5. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.6. Strategy Mapping
9.6.1. Expansion
9.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition
9.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
9.6.4. New Product Launches
9.6.5. Research and Development
9.7. Company Profiles
9.7.1. Byju's
9.7.2. Blackboard Inc.
9.7.3. Chegg, Inc.
9.7.4. Coursera, Inc.
9.7.5. Edutech
9.7.6. Edx, Inc
9.7.7. Google LLC
9.7.8. Instructure, Inc.
9.7.9. Microsoft
9.7.10. Udacity, Inc.
9.7.11. Upgrad Education Private Limited
List of Tables [133]
List of Figures [74]
Companies Featured
- BYJU'S Blackboard Inc. Chegg, Inc. Coursera Inc. Edutech edX LLC Google LLC Instructure, Inc. Microsoft Udacity, Inc. upGrad Education Private Limited
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