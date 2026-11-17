Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Education Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sector, End Use, Type, Deployment, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global education technology market was valued at an estimated USD 187.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 437.54 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for personalized learning, AI-driven teaching methods and scalable digital education platforms.

Improved internet connectivity and continued technological advancement are accelerating the adoption of education technology across schools, higher education institutions, businesses and consumer learning environments. Growing interest in lifelong learning is also expanding the market beyond traditional academic settings, creating additional demand among adult learners, workforce development programs and corporate training providers.

AI-driven personalized learning platforms remain a key education technology market trend. These platforms provide adaptive content, real-time feedback and customized learning pathways based on student needs and performance. Educational institutions are adopting these capabilities to improve engagement, support educators and generate data-driven insights that strengthen instructional decision-making.

In January 2026, Singapore-based EdTech company Fermi AI PTE. LTD. launched an AI-based learning platform in the U.S. and India. Focused on STEM subjects and personalized learning, the platform includes Homework Assist and Practice Made Personal. It also provides teachers with insights into student performance, supporting conceptual understanding and targeted instruction.

AI-powered classroom tools are further contributing to market growth by automating routine teaching activities and enabling faster assessment development. In March 2025, Canadian EdTech company SMART Technologies introduced AI Assist on its Lumio platform. The feature allows educators to generate interactive quizzes more efficiently while supporting collaborative and engaging classroom experiences.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging through gamification, data analytics, e-books and digital learning materials. Game-based learning capabilities can strengthen motivation and participation, while analytics platforms help institutions evaluate student performance, identify learning patterns and refine teaching strategies. Digital content also improves access and flexibility by allowing learners to use educational resources across locations and schedules.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The education technology market is segmented by sector, end use, type, deployment and region.



Sector: Preschool, K-12, higher education and other sectors

End use: Business and consumer

Type: Hardware, software, content, classroom management systems, document management systems, learning and gamification platforms, learning management systems, student collaboration systems, student information and administration systems, student response systems, talent management systems and test preparation solutions

Deployment: Cloud and On-Premises Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, KSA, UAE, South Africa and Israel.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed education technology market analysis across major regions, countries and industry segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Analysis of market drivers, emerging trends and long-term growth opportunities

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategy evaluation

Segment-level and regional intelligence for identifying potential revenue streams

Coverage of product innovation and technology developments influencing competition Actionable recommendations designed to support informed investment and business decisions

As educational institutions and businesses prioritize intelligent, accessible and interactive learning environments, investment in AI, analytics, digital content and cloud-based platforms is expected to increase. These developments will continue to shape the global education technology market through 2033, creating opportunities for platform providers, content developers, educational institutions and corporate learning organizations.

Key Attributes:

