MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on CCPG/PC Demand Slowdown and Data Center Pivot Representations. The securities action alleges that Intel misrepresented weakening PC demand and its ability to pivot production toward server CPUs amid substrate shortages that hindered its data center ramp-up

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTC INVESTOR ALERT -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: July 23, 2026 through October 29, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

INTC shares lost nearly 30% of their value in a single session after Intel's third-quarter 2026 report. This semiconductor securities case includes allegations that Intel failed to disclose substrate supply constraints that hindered its ability to ramp up server CPU production. The Court has set January 12, 2027 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint alleges that shareholders heard Intel describe the PC slowdown as an opportunity to redirect production toward data center CPUs, while undisclosed substrate constraints hindered its ability to meaningfully ramp up production." said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

What Management Allegedly Knew About Substrate Supply

On July 23, 2026, management framed softening PC demand as good news for Intel's data center business. Management told analysts the Company would "pivot as much of the production as possible over to CPUs and data centers" to close what it called "a pretty significant difference between our ability to supply and the demand out there." That day's earnings release added that Intel was "meaningfully increasing our investments in equipment, clean room space, and substrates."

Intel's quarterly report, filed the next day, said supply constraints that had affected first-half results were expected to "ease over the second half of 2026." The lawsuit asserts these statements omitted that substrate supply constraints meant Intel could not meaningfully ramp up data center CPU production, even if resources were diverted from PC-related products. On its October 29, 2026 earnings call, the Company disclosed that it was constrained on substrates as well as wafers.

AI Buildout Trends in Server CPU Supply

The complaint places the capacity promise against a surge in AI infrastructure spending:



U.S. data center construction spending was on an annual pace to exceed $75 billion as of July 2026, nearly 60% above the prior-year pace, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics cited in the complaint.

More than 110 U.S. data centers providing 100 megawatts of power or more were under construction as of mid-2026.

Before the Class Period began, the Company repeatedly characterized server CPU demand as outrunning available supply.

Substrate availability, not only wafer capacity, allegedly limited how many data center CPUs Intel could deliver. Freeing up PC capacity therefore could not, the action claims, translate into the server CPU ramp investors were led to expect.

Why Substrate Supply Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Semiconductor Securities Investors

Shareholders weighing weaker PC sales against a stated plan to shift output toward higher-demand server products did so, as alleged, without knowing about the substrate bottleneck. The case asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intel Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand trends in its Client Computing and Physical AI Group segment and its ability to shift production capacity toward data center CPUs during the Class Period. When the Company reported a 9% sequential decline in CCPG revenue, issued fourth-quarter 2026 guidance below consensus estimates, and disclosed wafer and substrate supply constraints, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Intel Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 23, 2026 to October 29, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the INTC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Intel Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I provide my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my INTC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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