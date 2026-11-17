MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CVRx's SEC filings framed inappropriate promotion and government investigations as possibilities, while the lawsuit alleges improper Barostim marketing and kickback practices were already contributing to reported revenue.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies CVRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVRX) shareholders who lost money that a securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota challenges the adequacy of the Company's SEC disclosures on behalf of purchasers between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

A CVRx share that closed at $5.94 on August 6, 2026 finished at $2.39 on August 7, 2026. That $3.55 (60%) decline on heavy volume left holders with roughly 40 cents of each dollar of pre-disclosure value. Lead plaintiff deadline: January 8, 2027.

CVRx SEC Disclosure Adequacy: What the Filings Said

SEC filings stated that off-label use of Barostim could bring "costly investigations and sanctions from the FDA and other regulatory bodies if we are deemed to have engaged in inappropriate promotion." Disclosure language indicated that CVRx trains its marketing and sales force against off-label promotion, while reimbursement warnings looked outward, cautioning that inadequate third-party payor coverage would negatively impact revenue. The complaint challenges these disclosures, along with assurances about growth drivers, False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute compliance, and internal controls, as materially misleading.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



Conditional promotion risk: Investigations were described as a consequence "if" inappropriate promotion were found. Plaintiffs allege improper Barostim marketing was already being used to induce sales growth.

Outward-facing reimbursement risk: Warnings centered on payor coverage and Medicare rates, including the $45,000 average New Technology APC 1580 payment effective January 1, 2024. They did not address the alleged provision of false information to government health insurance programs.

Incomplete growth story: Revenue gains were credited to new territories, new accounts, and physician and patient awareness. The lawsuit claims revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

Unstated liability exposure: Plaintiffs allege the sales and marketing practices increased the risk of criminal and civil liability under federal healthcare fraud laws. Sales force readiness: The complaint asserts a significant portion of the sales force was inexperienced and not yet productive enough to meet revenue projections.

Regulatory Reality: Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

After the close on August 6, 2026, CVRx's Form 10-Q disclosed a May 14, 2026 civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice probing whether the Company caused false claims "by improperly marketing [its] device, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers or providing false information to government health insurance programs." Plaintiffs contend that a warning treating such an inquiry as a remote possibility offered investors little protection when, as alleged, the underlying conduct was already occurring.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges that CVRx presented inappropriate promotion as a hypothetical while improper marketing and kickback practices were contributing to Barostim revenue, and shareholders deserve to have those allegations tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVRX Lawsuit

Q: How much did CVRX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 60%, a decline of $3.55 per share, after the Company disclosed a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigative demand under the False Claims Act and lowered its guidance due to weak sales force productivity. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CVRX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges CVRx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reported revenue and growth drivers, its compliance with the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute, the effectiveness of its patient access and reimbursement strategy and internal controls, and the progress of its sales force realignment during the Class Period. When the Justice Department investigation and the sales-force-driven guidance cut were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did CVRx allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 25, 2023 to August 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CVRX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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