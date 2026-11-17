MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Liquidity and Loan Growth Pressure. A loan facilitation platform depends on partner funding, and the lawsuit alleges Qfin downplayed how tightening consumer credit liquidity was already straining that model

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors who purchased Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 that a class action is pending over an alleged consumer credit liquidity shock, and eligible class members pay no out-of-pocket fees., and eligible class members pay no out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On August 25, 2026, Qfin reported that total net revenue fell 31.6% year-over-year to approximately RMB 3.57 billion. It also guided third quarter non-GAAP net income down 67% to 73%, and its American depositary shares lost $2.18, or 18.91%, on the next trading day. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 27, 2026.

Funding Partners and the Consumer Credit Liquidity Shock

Qfin's platform operates under the Qifu Jietiao brand. It earns fees by matching Chinese borrowers with financial institutions that supply the lending capital, and by handling credit assessment and post-facilitation services, so the model depends on partners continuing to fund loans. As pleaded, new PRC loan facilitation rules and window guidance had already tightened market liquidity, suppressed credit demand, and pressured loan growth and risk management, while Class Period statements allegedly portrayed Qfin's funding access and risk performance as stable and improving.

It is alleged that the pressure on Qfin's lending operations was more severe than investors were told. In its second quarter report, management pointed to continued industry contraction and an industry-wide liquidity shock in late June, after which risk-averse financial institutions sharply reduced funding supply.

Alleged Loan Growth Strain by the Numbers



Total net revenue dropped from approximately RMB 5.22 billion to approximately RMB 3.57 billion year-over-year, significantly missing consensus estimates.

Short-term household consumer loans in China fell by more than RMB 660 billion from the start of 2026 through the end of the second quarter, according to People's Bank of China data cited on the earnings call.

Third quarter 2026 non-GAAP net income was guided to between RMB 400 million and RMB 500 million.

Funding conditions were expected to stay tight in the second half of 2026, with funding costs potentially rising. A nationwide regulatory campaign against the collection industry reportedly created a severe shortage of collection capacity, pressuring collection costs and efficiency.

The Alleged 67% to 73% Profit Guidance Reset

The action contends that the reduced outlook corrected prior alleged misstatements about how durable Qfin's lending business was as liquidity tightened. Plaintiffs allege these were known trends that Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K required the Company to disclose.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how tightening liquidity was affecting Qfin's funding partners and loan growth. Shareholders may wish to compare the steady risk performance they were allegedly told to expect with a third quarter outlook projecting a decline of up to 73% in non-GAAP net income." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: How much did QFIN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.91%, a decline of $2.18 per American depositary share, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results showing a 31.6% year-over-year drop in total net revenue. The Company also issued third quarter guidance projecting a 67% to 73% year-over-year decline in non-GAAP net income. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the QFIN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Qfin Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements allegedly concerned the resiliency and stability of its business and financial results in the face of PRC regulatory changes, and the impact that tightening market liquidity and regulatory headwinds were having on loan growth and risk management. When the Company's August 25, 2026 second quarter results and reduced outlook were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Qfin Holdings, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do QFIN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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