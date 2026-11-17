MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Arbor Realty Trust allegedly overstated its ability to clear distressed loans by year-end 2026 as nonperforming assets grew roughly $200 million in one quarter.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors with losses in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) that a securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The action was brought on behalf of purchasers of Arbor securities during the Class Period defined in the complaint. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

For pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, and asset managers weighing institutional investor securities recovery, the figures are concrete. Arbor disclosed total nonperforming assets of roughly $1.25 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, up approximately $200 million from the prior quarter, while reserves tied to non-performing loans rose from $31.1 million to $41.9 million. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on January 8, 2027.

Portfolio Impact Assessment for ABR Holders

The pleading asserts that the Company told investors it was on course to work through most of its delinquent loans and substantially shrink its real estate owned (REO) holdings before the end of 2026. As averred, institutions holding ABR on that outlook were exposed when the third-quarter disclosure showed distressed balances expanding and management acknowledged its resolution schedule had been extended.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and this case centers on allegations that a company projected a year-end cleanup of its distressed loans while nonperforming assets climbed toward roughly $1.25 billion. Funds with meaningful ABR exposure may wish to assess whether a leadership role in the litigation serves their beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



ERISA fiduciaries generally have a duty to monitor plan assets, and that duty may extend to potential securities claims tied to ABR holdings.

Courts generally favor the lead plaintiff movant with the largest financial interest, a standard that sizable institutional holders often meet.

A lead plaintiff directs the case for the class, including selecting counsel subject to court approval.

Institutions that do not seek appointment remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery. Eligibility turns on Class Period purchases, not on whether ABR shares were later sold.



ERISA Considerations in Institutional Investor Securities Recovery

Trustees whose ABR exposure sat in commingled funds or separately managed accounts may wish to collect Class Period trade data from custodians and external managers. That record helps determine whether a lead plaintiff motion or absent class membership better fits the plan.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ABR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ABR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to resolve its delinquent loans and substantially reduce its real estate owned (REO) assets by the end of 2026. The Company later disclosed that nonperforming assets had risen to roughly $1.25 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, up around $200 million from the prior quarter, and the complaint alleges that the stock price declined.

Q: What court was the ABR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ABR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ABR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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